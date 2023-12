amanzi: I looked into this recently and was recommended to look at the Zemismart brand https://www.zemismart.com/. They do either battery or mains-powered roller motors and have good Zigbee support. I never went ahead with my project so I can't talk from first-hand experience, but a friend fitted out his whole house with these Zemismart rollers bought from Aliexpress and rated them highly. He had them fully automated with Home Assistant.

Luckily for you, roller blinds are the easiest curtain option to automate :)

I've got a couple of zemismart motors from aliexpress and they work well with home assistant. Best to get the mains-powered ones if possible - I have a battery-powered one on a very high window but it ended up being a pain to recharge it, and a small solar panel trickle-charging the battery worked but was a bit obvious, so ended up just running power to it.

They're less than $100 shipped per window and I've had no issues with them - I use HA to close them automatically when the sun goes behind the horizon, but they are also voice-controlled/have the manual remote stuck next the window etc.

I'm sure that if you're able to easily open your existing ones with a standard cord that the motors shouldn't have any issues, but they're cheap enough to make it worth buying just one initially to give it a try.