My Wyze Wired Doorcam V2 arrived today. I've got a number of other Wyze products and they all seem to work without much drama but I can't for the life of me get this going.

Followed the install instructions, connected - everything was going okay but couldn't get the existing doorbell to work. Then I lost connection to the network and couldn't get it back. I then reset it - go through the process again and same result. Everything connects, I can access the camera and then all of a sudden I lose the network and can't access the camera. Almost feels like it's not drawing enough power? Haven't even been able to press the doorbell button to see if that works yet.

Anyone installed one of these themselves and have any tips from their experience?

Thanks in advance.