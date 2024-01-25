Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)ESP 32 WiFi not working
peejayw

1735 posts

Uber Geek


#311542 25-Jan-2024 16:56
Send private message quote this post

I recently purchased from Ali an ESP 32 for presence detection using Espresence. I can install Espresence ok but it will not connect to wifi. On Ali it is described as "D1 Mini ESP32 ESP32 CP2102/ CP2104 Wireless WiFi Bluetooth Internet"
In the photo it is the board on the left and to the right is an ESP 8266. On it you can clearly see the wifi antenna but not on the 32 although if you look at the right angle you can see faint markings on the black portion similair to the 8266.
Are they supposed to look like this or do I have a dud? Is there a simple way to test wifi output?
Thanks.

 

 

 




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic
richms
26481 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3186509 25-Jan-2024 17:04
Send private message quote this post

That is fine, its just the solder mask on the traces.

 

To test it install the arduino IDE and esp32 boards and try the examples (there is one that will connect to wifi and show its IP address in the serial console) and see if they work to prove the hardware is good.

 

I have had dud 8266 modules before where one of the parts of the RF circuit was soldered a different way to connect to an external antenna which did not have the plug on the board to take it so was effectively useless.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
peejayw

1735 posts

Uber Geek


  #3186513 25-Jan-2024 17:52
Send private message quote this post

Thanks,

 

Downloaded and installed the IDE, do I now have to install a sketch?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

peejayw

1735 posts

Uber Geek


  #3186519 25-Jan-2024 18:13
Send private message quote this post

Ignore, I found an example and connected to board OK so wifi is working.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 