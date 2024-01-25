I recently purchased from Ali an ESP 32 for presence detection using Espresence. I can install Espresence ok but it will not connect to wifi. On Ali it is described as "D1 Mini ESP32 ESP32 CP2102/ CP2104 Wireless WiFi Bluetooth Internet"
In the photo it is the board on the left and to the right is an ESP 8266. On it you can clearly see the wifi antenna but not on the 32 although if you look at the right angle you can see faint markings on the black portion similair to the 8266.
Are they supposed to look like this or do I have a dud? Is there a simple way to test wifi output?
Thanks.