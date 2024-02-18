Last few years I've found it fun to decorate my house with loads of christmas lights, combinations of string lights and icicle lights and also some rope lights

These look great but are pretty "dumb".

I have been recently looking at all the youtube videos of all the rgb strips etc that are individually controlled, and what can be done with them, looks amazing.

The mega christmas trees look crazy 25feet tall, programmable LED lights 32 strand type stuff..

I am not sure I can be bothered doing it all myself, so just wondering if there is anyone here in Auckland that is doing this kind of thing?

Cheers