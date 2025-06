I am currently using the Google ecosystem however, Google Assistant would seem to have suffered a Stroke in the last few months and is struggling.

I am considering alternatives and would like GZs views on what one is better, Google, Alexa or others.

I have connected: cameras, lights, air purifiers, TV, etc. Looking at adding curtains, garage door and if possible house door openers.

What's the views of the fine folk here, Google or Alexa?