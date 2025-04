I have found that branded things tend to intentionally screw up their onvif implementations to the point they only work properly with their own gear.

I have had great success with the cheap wifi xmeye ones from aliex for $45 to use for just watching my assortment of random cameras on, but have not actually tried them for recording at all yet. They take a 2.5" drive so you are limited to a 2tb drive as anything larger is shingled and sucks for DVR use. If you can gut an obsolete laptop for its drive this should give you the cheapest NVR solution. The wifi on it is useless, its only for connecting the xmeye IP cameras too, but its fine seeing cameras on the lan port and auto discovers etc all fine.