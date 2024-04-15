Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
doublek69

36 posts

Geek


#312416 15-Apr-2024 10:37
We are moving to a Rural property and the plan is to get electric gates at the driveway entrance ultimately. These gates are approximately 100 metres from the house.

 

Is anyone aware of a platform that supports cabled access back to the monitor we will have in the house, but also the ability to access this while we are away from home.

 

Scenario 1 - we are home and the visitor buzzes us, which we can then view via camera and then arrange to give them access

 

Scenario 2 - we are not home and the visitor buzzes us, which then triggers through an app on our phone to talk with them/arrange access etc.

 

The main barrier I see is that while we will need to trench power and potentially data cabling up to the gate from our house, how do we then open that up to allow Cloud/remote access.

 

Is it as simple as using WiFi enabled cameras and leverage an access point next the WiFi camera. 

 

I have not had enough caffeine as I write this and I'm positive I've missed an obvious answer.

Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3218518 15-Apr-2024 10:43
The easiest route would probably be to use Wi-Fi cameras - I'd go with Arlo using a camera that supports their Solar Panel, means you can set it up, and forget about it for a few months whilst the solar panel trickle charges it.

 

I recommend this as this is what I use, and is much less effort than running cable. 

 

If you wanted to go the cable route, you could probably go with PoE powered Ubiquiti cameras.

 

doublek69

36 posts

Geek


  #3218524 15-Apr-2024 10:52
Thanks for this!

 

Given that my Inhouse WiFi routers will not reach this far (approx 100 metres), would you say an External WiFi access point? If so, any recommendations? 

 

I use ASUS internally, but I see no problem with running an extension with it's own SSID, as it will only be the camera accessing it.

Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3218526 15-Apr-2024 10:59
Depending on your budget, could probably go something with this (Powered via PoE) - https://www.gowifi.co.nz/access-points/outdoor-access-points/uk-ultra.html

 

It covers about 115M so should be good enough.

 

If you've got a bit more in the budget, could go with this - https://www.gowifi.co.nz/indoor-access-points/u6-mesh.html



doublek69

36 posts

Geek


  #3218537 15-Apr-2024 11:42
Thanks again - this has helped to straighten my thinking!

Spyware
3719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3218539 15-Apr-2024 12:09
How does the Arlo app open the gate??




wellygary
8171 posts

Uber Geek


  #3218546 15-Apr-2024 12:32
If you are going down the PoE cabling then you might as we throw 240V in the trench/mole slot while you are at it..

 

If you are looking at Wifi, then you only real option is solar/battery and a P2P link , ( Rather than extending broadcast coverage) 

shrub
767 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3218622 15-Apr-2024 14:34
Good luck in your hunt. I went down this rabbit hole a year ago and gave up after purchasing a cheap option LM184 that failed to be easy to use. Notifications would arrive 1-2 min after visitor had left. If you find something that integrates with Home assistant that would be your best bet.

 

Do no buy.

 

 



Zorg2000
71 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3218872 16-Apr-2024 07:45
Just be aware that maximum cable length for Ethernet cable is around 100m give or take, you can potentially go longer but it might be unreliable. 

Chills
160 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #3219042 16-Apr-2024 10:56
My apologies I missed the whole gate opening thing, take my suggestions as just pure surveillance!

MarkM536
304 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3219309 16-Apr-2024 20:43
I would use a door station camera and a wireless ptp link back to the house. Assuming you have power at the gate (it must do if there's a electronic gate motor).

 

E.g. a pair of Ubiquiti NanoStation Loco5AC. Line of sight between the gate to the house would be needed for a point to point wireless bridge.

 

 

 

E.g. of a door station can be the Dahua VTO and VTH.

 

In Dahua's product terms; the 'VTO' is the door station unit, with camera and door bell button. On most units there is a relay contact designed for connection to a door latch/lock, ability for swipe card, etc.

 

The VTH is an indoor touch screen and makes the whole system work like an intercom. From the touch screen you can talk to the door station and activate the gate.

 

DMSS phone app can live view, playback, open the gate remotely, etc.

 

Example of a kit Dahua sells, or buy different VTO/VTH models separably: https://www.dahuasecurity.com/au/products/All-Products/Video-Intercoms/IP-Series/KIT/IP-KIT/KTP01L

 

 

 

There are other non-China brands. E.g. Axis,, but you pay a lot more for that.

KennyM
221 posts

Master Geek


  #3219321 16-Apr-2024 21:34
I think it depends on the setup of the property - is it 100m clear line of site, or will there be trees/obstacles?

 

I would run ethernet down, with the possibility of putting a poe wifi access point on the end of it. then do as others have mentioned
As far as I'm aware, running 240v underground comes with a heap of rules to follow, minimum depth etc - Sparky would need to confirm that.

 

Possibly a door bell camera on a post for guest to use and other battery cameras. but at least they now have a close access point.
Also some other small micro controller to open / close the gate if it doesnt have it built in.

 

I had a camera down our driveway, it was 230ish meters according to the cable markings, I got a 'extended range' poe switch and it worked fine but only when it was in extended mode.

 

With the mucking around I've done with batteries and solar panels, I wish I had just run a couple of ethernet cables and left the solar for just the gate.

