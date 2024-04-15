doublek69:

We are moving to a Rural property and the plan is to get electric gates at the driveway entrance ultimately. These gates are approximately 100 metres from the house.

Is anyone aware of a platform that supports cabled access back to the monitor we will have in the house, but also the ability to access this while we are away from home.

Scenario 1 - we are home and the visitor buzzes us, which we can then view via camera and then arrange to give them access

Scenario 2 - we are not home and the visitor buzzes us, which then triggers through an app on our phone to talk with them/arrange access etc.

The main barrier I see is that while we will need to trench power and potentially data cabling up to the gate from our house, how do we then open that up to allow Cloud/remote access.

Is it as simple as using WiFi enabled cameras and leverage an access point next the WiFi camera.

I have not had enough caffeine as I write this and I'm positive I've missed an obvious answer.