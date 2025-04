The trade off is cost.



A 2000W flame effect fireplace is going to use a lot more power. If it ran for say 4 hours, it would use 8kWh’s. A heat pump is significantly more efficient than that, if running for the same 4 hours would use (based on research) around 1-2kWh.or put another way 5-15’ cents per kWh for heat pump, 20-40 cents for electric heater. Of course the math comes into play when you need to determine 1. Initial outlay of a heat pump is typically a lot more and 2. How long do each need to run for in order to maintain the same temperature.