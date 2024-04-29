With the bombshell that my Lenovo smart clock, suddenly.. wasn't - after trying to change the daily alarm last week (https://www.androidauthority.com/removing-google-assistant-features-2024-3401964/ https://support.google.com/assistant/answer/13971691 )

I've been forced to googles super helpful replacement suggestion of 'Create a custom Routine'. And can imagine anyone else who got one recently was probably using it to play back media and not the horrid tone alarms will now be in the same boat.

It looked OK doing just that and having a custom 'play <radiostation> from tunein' assistant request which works fine via voice request. Set to execute at a time, with the device as the playback source. Good when I tested it on-demand. But come Monday morning it let me down. I can only assume because I edited it at some point and added wakeup light sequence. And there is some logic funk that worked then but doesn't at the trigger time.

It then dawned on me, that won't stop after 40mins-an hr that an alarm would auto-sleep. So I dropped in a 1hr pause before a stop playback.

Only to realise that then stops most other routines or on-demand testing it as it's still counting down. So now have a separate 'alarm off' with it set to stop. Or complain if nothing is already playing because I asked it something else in the interim and stopped the stream.

Does anyone have an active similar media/radio playback routine like this that they use to kick off a standard bedside alarm-clock like radio playback that can drop some tips.

It seems a common question but of course there are few pre existing replies currently as the change kicking in here seems to be recent.