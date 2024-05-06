I am hoping to find an outdoor light triggered by a movement sensor capable of illuminating a driveway. Will need its own power supply. Solar panel ?
Is there such a thing ? Preferably reasonably priced.
All the solar powered lights Ive had really didnt work in winter.
They didnt get enough charge .
Any models or brands that work well ?
Plenty of choices. I got something like this, not this one (cant find the one I got) but similar: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/gardenglo-1500lm-led-triple-solar-powered-security-sensor-light_p4352154
Also, a stronger brightness light would be good if possible. Can that be achieved from solar ?
I've got a bunch of these run along our fence and rate them highly: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/pulse-solar-sensor-wall-light-ip65/p/353044
Been going well going on for 3 years now. Light up a fair chunk too. Only problem is I had 2 go missing (closest ones to the road).
This one here may be a good pick for you as it has good ratings too: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/orbit-lighting-security-light/p/391028
Not sure about ones from AliExpress seeing I got a few to test and they were not even sealed units so wouldn't even last outside. At-least with Mitre10 for example you've got some form of warranty.
1101:Spend a little more one one with a large panel and they will do ok if not triggered too many times.
So many of them have a large looking panel with only a tiny area of actual silicon because plastic and resin is cheaper to add and most people just see a big shiny area and assume thats all solar panel.