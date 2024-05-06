Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Outdoor security sensor light with no mains power.
ermat

176 posts

Master Geek


#312669 6-May-2024 19:35
I am hoping to find an outdoor light triggered by a movement sensor capable of illuminating a driveway. Will need its own power supply. Solar panel ?

 

Is there such a thing ? Preferably reasonably priced.

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227178 6-May-2024 19:43
Check out Bunnings and Mitre10 for readily available solar powered options. Some work just fine.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.



ermat

176 posts

Master Geek


  #3227180 6-May-2024 19:46
Cheers, any recommendations out there ? Can Ali Express be considered a viable option ?

richms
28238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227184 6-May-2024 19:53
I would want to see it in person as it might be crap.

I have had a few click branded ones from Bunnings that are holding up ok.

Just be aware that the solar panel is what tells it if it's day or not so if you're wanting light in a dark area then make sure that the solar panel doesn't get any light spill from other lights at night time.




Richard rich.ms



ermat

176 posts

Master Geek


  #3227188 6-May-2024 20:03
Thanks. Out of interest, how is the power from the panel stored, I'm assuming a rechargeable battery in the lighting unit ?

Stu

Stu
Hammered
8360 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227203 6-May-2024 21:08
Yes, and in some/(many?) cases the batteries can be replaced in the future if required (and if the unit lasts that long!). Usually just Ni-MH I think.




People often mistake me for an adult because of my age.

 

 

Keep calm, and carry on posting.

 

 

Referral Links: Sharesies - Backblaze

 

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? If so, please consider supporting us by subscribing.

 

No matter where you go, there you are.

1101
3123 posts

Uber Geek


  #3227205 6-May-2024 21:12
All the solar powered lights Ive had really didnt work in winter.

 

They didnt get enough charge .

Any models or brands that work well ?

nzkc
1573 posts

Uber Geek


  #3227206 6-May-2024 21:17
Plenty of choices. I got something like this, not this one (cant find the one I got) but similar: https://www.bunnings.co.nz/gardenglo-1500lm-led-triple-solar-powered-security-sensor-light_p4352154

 

 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
ermat

176 posts

Master Geek


  #3227209 6-May-2024 21:30
Also, a stronger brightness light would be good if possible. Can that be achieved from solar ?

michaelmurfy
meow
13301 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227213 6-May-2024 21:45
I've got a bunch of these run along our fence and rate them highly: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/pulse-solar-sensor-wall-light-ip65/p/353044 

 

Been going well going on for 3 years now. Light up a fair chunk too. Only problem is I had 2 go missing (closest ones to the road).

 

This one here may be a good pick for you as it has good ratings too: https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/orbit-lighting-security-light/p/391028

 

Not sure about ones from AliExpress seeing I got a few to test and they were not even sealed units so wouldn't even last outside. At-least with Mitre10 for example you've got some form of warranty.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

richms
28238 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3227481 7-May-2024 19:08
1101:

 

All the solar powered lights Ive had really didnt work in winter.

 

They didnt get enough charge .

Any models or brands that work well ?

 

Spend a little more one one with a large panel and they will do ok if not triggered too many times.

 

So many of them have a large looking panel with only a tiny area of actual silicon because plastic and resin is cheaper to add and most people just see a big shiny area and assume thats all solar panel.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

