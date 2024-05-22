Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Small IP Cam System Advice Wanted
#312838 22-May-2024 09:07
Gidday,

 

 

 

Due to some more recent events around home, I'm installing 24/7 CCTV, I asked about this a while back but never got round to installing it.

 

I've got a single camera setup with NVR from Empiretech, and am enjoying reading all the IP cam forum posts about setting these up, but it's also quite overwhelming. 

 

Especially around the security of the systems regarding them "calling home" and setting up new IP addresses etc (is this even an issue if it's a single camera pointing at the street, and I don't have any important network related tech at home)

 

I really enjoy learning new things and I'm well aware I could've gone to simpler system, but all this has peaked my interest. 

 

Would anyone in the Wellington area be interested in giving me some firsthand advice with the software side of the system? eg Ensure NVR is setup right, show me how to dial into the camera itself via browser to change camera settings. Happy to pay for your time in some way or another. 

 

I want to be able to dial in via cell phone with an app. 

 

The camera is a 4K Color (with appropriate sensor size 1/1.2) in a well-lit area.

 

8 port NVR with 6 TB HDD

 

 

 

Any help much appreciated. 

  #3233367 22-May-2024 09:21
Only a very small part of your question, but yes you should be concerned even with a single camera. You may not be concerned about the images, but the camera itself is a computer, usually with poor security and can easily be compromised and be put to use doing something nefarious.

 
 
 
 

  #3233377 22-May-2024 10:13
I do not let any of the devices except for a current hikvision NVR that I keep updated when it offered it, which was a long time ago.

 

Cameras are all on their own vlan that doesnt see the important stuff vlans, and that is about all I can do to keep it safe.




