Gidday,

Due to some more recent events around home, I'm installing 24/7 CCTV, I asked about this a while back but never got round to installing it.

I've got a single camera setup with NVR from Empiretech, and am enjoying reading all the IP cam forum posts about setting these up, but it's also quite overwhelming.

Especially around the security of the systems regarding them "calling home" and setting up new IP addresses etc (is this even an issue if it's a single camera pointing at the street, and I don't have any important network related tech at home)

I really enjoy learning new things and I'm well aware I could've gone to simpler system, but all this has peaked my interest.

Would anyone in the Wellington area be interested in giving me some firsthand advice with the software side of the system? eg Ensure NVR is setup right, show me how to dial into the camera itself via browser to change camera settings. Happy to pay for your time in some way or another.

I want to be able to dial in via cell phone with an app.

The camera is a 4K Color (with appropriate sensor size 1/1.2) in a well-lit area.

8 port NVR with 6 TB HDD

Any help much appreciated.