This is rolling out in the USA for now:

If you’re spending too much time searching and scrolling for something to watch, you’re not alone. The average streaming customer spends more than 10 minutes searching for options each time they access their streaming services, according to Nielsen’s 2023 State of Play report.

Fire TV now offers a new way to search using Alexa that makes discovering something new to watch more delightful and easy. Fire TV’s new AI-enhanced search combines artificial intelligence with Fire TV's extensive entertainment content and app library, enabling you to find personalized TV show and movie recommendations using natural language.

You can ask Alexa to search for streaming content recommendations in the same way you might ask a friend with encyclopedic knowledge about TV shows and movies, using complex or nuanced language to ask for options based on topic, genre, plot, character, actor, and even by quotes. For example, you can say things like:

“Alexa, show me movies about dog and human friendships.”

“Show me psychological thrillers with surprise endings.”

“What movie has the line, 'You're killing me Smalls?'”

Ten years ago, Fire TV introduced a new way to search for entertainment content using just your voice, and today, we’re reinventing that experience again with the power of AI.

An image of a Fire TV in a living room showing Fire TV’s AI-enhanced search.

This new Fire TV search experience is powered by an Amazon-built large language model (LLM), which enables customers to ask Alexa for personalized TV show and movie recommendations using natural language. These recommendations are contextual, personalized for you, and will include choices from your Prime Video or other streaming subscription libraries, so you know which ones are free to you.

To get started, simply ask Alexa for a content recommendation using a few words or a phrase, for example:

Search by topic:

"Find sci-fi TV shows about time travel."

“Show me classic comedy series about roommates.”

Search by genre:

“Find Korean horror films.”

"Find me medical drama shows."

Search by plot:

“Find the mystery movie set on a private island.”

"Show me movies where people get sucked into a video game.”

Search by quote:

“What movie has the line, 'Life is like a box of chocolates?'”

“Find me the show where someone says, ‘Winter is coming.’”

The new Fire TV search experience has begun to roll out to customers in the U.S. in English on select Fire TV devices running FOS6 and later. It will be available on all eligible Fire TV devices in the U.S. in the coming weeks.