Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Amazon introduces AI-powered search for Fire TV devices (USA)
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
79110 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#314940 31-May-2024 11:14
Send private message

This is rolling out in the USA for now:

 

 

If you’re spending too much time searching and scrolling for something to watch, you’re not alone. The average streaming customer spends more than 10 minutes searching for options each time they access their streaming services, according to Nielsen’s 2023 State of Play report.

 

Fire TV now offers a new way to search using Alexa that makes discovering something new to watch more delightful and easy. Fire TV’s new AI-enhanced search combines artificial intelligence with Fire TV's extensive entertainment content and app library, enabling you to find personalized TV show and movie recommendations using natural language.

 

You can ask Alexa to search for streaming content recommendations in the same way you might ask a friend with encyclopedic knowledge about TV shows and movies, using complex or nuanced language to ask for options based on topic, genre, plot, character, actor, and even by quotes. For example, you can say things like:

 

“Alexa, show me movies about dog and human friendships.”
“Show me psychological thrillers with surprise endings.”
“What movie has the line, 'You're killing me Smalls?'”
Ten years ago, Fire TV introduced a new way to search for entertainment content using just your voice, and today, we’re reinventing that experience again with the power of AI.

 

An image of a Fire TV in a living room showing Fire TV’s AI-enhanced search.
This new Fire TV search experience is powered by an Amazon-built large language model (LLM), which enables customers to ask Alexa for personalized TV show and movie recommendations using natural language. These recommendations are contextual, personalized for you, and will include choices from your Prime Video or other streaming subscription libraries, so you know which ones are free to you.

 

To get started, simply ask Alexa for a content recommendation using a few words or a phrase, for example:

 

Search by topic:
"Find sci-fi TV shows about time travel."
“Show me classic comedy series about roommates.”

 

Search by genre:
“Find Korean horror films.”
"Find me medical drama shows."

 

Search by plot:
“Find the mystery movie set on a private island.”
"Show me movies where people get sucked into a video game.”
Search by quote:
“What movie has the line, 'Life is like a box of chocolates?'”
“Find me the show where someone says, ‘Winter is coming.’”

 

The new Fire TV search experience has begun to roll out to customers in the U.S. in English on select Fire TV devices running FOS6 and later. It will be available on all eligible Fire TV devices in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

Create new topic
wellygary
8238 posts

Uber Geek


  #3243158 31-May-2024 11:40
Send private message

Sounds like a great way to give Amazon even more info about your preferences and habits...

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
rb99
3401 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3243159 31-May-2024 11:44
Send private message

Or time to Google 'disable AI Fire TV'




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

Behodar
10404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3243160 31-May-2024 11:46
Send private message

Does "Fire" refer to what the extra energy requirements do to the environment?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright