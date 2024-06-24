If you want to keep the existing nightlatch, there is a Yale retrofit option: https://keyless.co.nz/collections/digital-deadbolt-rim-locks/products/yale-smart-latch-design-to-retrofit-existing-nightlatches

If you want a completely new lock, I have tried a few different options for smart locks and am firmly of the view that the mortice style are the best. The motors in the locks aren't super powerful and if your normal latch and digital lock aren't aligned perfectly, it might not lock without some jiggling (YMMV but I find this super annoying). Mortice locks ensure that everything is properly aligned. You've got quite a narrow stile before the glass too so a slimline mortice lock could work really well. The downside is mortice locks are much more of a pain to install.

I thoroughly recommend Keyless (link above). I have only bought products from them, but they also install in Metro Auckland if that is of any help.