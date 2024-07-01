Hey all, I am trying to find options to automate opening and closing of existing curtains and blind. I'd prefer not to have to replace tracks etc. While I have found a few options, they don't seem to suit our existing fittings. We have mostly the tracks where the curtain glides sit in to the side of the track and drop down (like these: https://www.curtainstudio.co.nz/shop/tracks-accessories/28mm-click-track-rod-4155/granite), and have non-beaded pull-cords to open/close. I have found options that work with beaded cords, or that work with tracks that have the glides/eyes hang from the bottom, or for rods, but not for the styles we have. Has anyone had success in this area?

My primary use case is to have open area curtains open on a schedule in the morning and close on a schedule in the evening.

Thanks!