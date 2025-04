As of July 1st, Todoist no longer works hand in hand with Alexa, which is a pain as we used it for shopping lists. I'm giving AnyList a go, and whilst it seems to work well, it's a (very first world!) pain to have to say "Alexa, tell AnyList to add X to shopping" for example, where as with Todoist it was as simple as "Alexa, add X". As I said, very much a first world problem, but still I wondered what other alternatives people are using?