Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Xiaomi Mi Mijia 1c Robot Vacuum - replacement battery?
robjg63

4066 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

#315366 8-Jul-2024 10:38
Send private message

We have a Xiaomi Mijia 1C robot vacuum that we purchased in 2020.

 

It has been a great product until yesterday.

 

We set it running and bumped the suction up to the highest setting (usually just use the default).

 

It partially completed it's work and said it was going to recharge and complete the job later (which is what it is supposed to do of course).

 

Several hours later I noticed it was still showing as 'charging' - but the percentage was stuck about 50%.

 

I have since tried:

 

  • Cleaning the charging contacts (they were clean anyway)
  • Powering the vacuum right off
  • Removing the battery for an hour (would be very easy to replace on this model).
  • Factory reset

It still just shows the 'pulsing' Home button when it docks and the battery %age doesnt increase.

 

I suspect that maybe at 4 years, the battery has failed.

 

There were a few of these sold in NZ - Has anyone had a similar issue of managed to source a 'decent' replacement battery?

 

Aliexpress has a lot of 'replacements' but it is Aliexpress.... 

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Create new topic
heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3257293 8-Jul-2024 11:22
Send private message

I would still go with Aliexpress. Let's face it most of the stuff we have in our devices come from the same factories :)




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
robjg63

4066 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3257370 8-Jul-2024 13:08
Send private message

heavenlywild:

 

I would still go with Aliexpress. Let's face it most of the stuff we have in our devices come from the same factories :)

 

 

Yes - I guess so.

 

Probably just try and find the vendor with the most sales of that item and the best feedback.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

robjg63

4066 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3267806 3-Aug-2024 10:22
Send private message

In case anyone else ends up looking for something like this.....

 

I purchased this from Aliexpress:

 

They said they had sold around 600 when I ordered - it now shows 800+ sold - and had positive feedback.

 

They have 5600mAh, 6800, 9800 and 12800 options.

 

The original was officially 2600mAh.

 

I selected the 9800mAh variant that was $38 + around $6 for delivery ($44 all up).

 

You can never be really sure how legit the 'increased' battery capacity on Aliexpress actually is but figured over 3 times the original capacity would be great if it was true.

 

I ordered the item on 8 July and it said expected arrival date was 14 September (over 2 months). I figured it was coming by sea.

 

On 23 July (15 days after purchase), the courier dropped it off at the front door - nice.

 

Took the old battery out and popped the new one in and left it overnight to charge - though the battery was actually something like 80% when I installed it.

 

It charged fine, reached 100% and the charging lights went off as they should (but weren't with the old battery).

 

Next day I got it to do the whole ground floor - it went for 65 minutes and battery went from 100% down to 74%. Normally it would have been pretty low after a complete clean - so it does seem to have extra capacity compared to the original.

 

It has been run a few times since then and the battery seems ok. Fingers X'd it has a reasonable life span.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3267810 3-Aug-2024 10:33
Send private message

Nice, glad to hear it worked out well.

 

Thinking of doing the same for my Eufy L60.

 

Update: Nothing on Ali for that model.




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

robjg63

4066 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3267823 3-Aug-2024 11:12
Send private message

heavenlywild:

 

Nice, glad to hear it worked out well.

 

Thinking of doing the same for my Eufy L60.

 

Update: Nothing on Ali for that model.

 

 

Wonder if it is/was sold under another brand name?

 

I have had a look and agree they seem pretty hard to find - there are official sites, but they dont ship to NZ.

 

The local support seems to be https://www.myanker.co.nz/

 

Might be worth giving them a go?

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

heavenlywild
5039 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3267824 3-Aug-2024 11:14
Send private message

Yeah prefer not to go down the official route as I want a higher capacity. 




Buying a Tesla? Use my Tesla referral link and we both get discounts and credits.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright