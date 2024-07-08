We have a Xiaomi Mijia 1C robot vacuum that we purchased in 2020.

It has been a great product until yesterday.

We set it running and bumped the suction up to the highest setting (usually just use the default).

It partially completed it's work and said it was going to recharge and complete the job later (which is what it is supposed to do of course).

Several hours later I noticed it was still showing as 'charging' - but the percentage was stuck about 50%.

I have since tried:

Cleaning the charging contacts (they were clean anyway)

Powering the vacuum right off

Removing the battery for an hour (would be very easy to replace on this model).

Factory reset

It still just shows the 'pulsing' Home button when it docks and the battery %age doesnt increase.

I suspect that maybe at 4 years, the battery has failed.

There were a few of these sold in NZ - Has anyone had a similar issue of managed to source a 'decent' replacement battery?

Aliexpress has a lot of 'replacements' but it is Aliexpress....