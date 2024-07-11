I purchased one of these smart plugs last week to have the ability to turn off a device I own. While it works fine from its own app I cannot for the life of me get it to work with Google Assistant / Home / Whatever you want to call it. Its added as per the instructions (along with two brilliant smart bulbs which work fine), it shows up in Google Home as it should but triggering it does nothing what so ever.

Anyone got any suggestions?

I have removed my account completely from my Google one and re-setup / added everything again manually but it hasnt made any difference.

I guess I could just use their own app but that defeats the purpose of getting the device in the first place.