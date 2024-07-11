Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Brilliant Smart Cannes Single Plug Adapter
I purchased one of these smart plugs last week to have the ability to turn off a device I own. While it works fine from its own app I cannot for the life of me get it to work with Google Assistant / Home / Whatever you want to call it.  Its added as per the instructions (along with two brilliant smart bulbs which work fine), it shows up in Google Home as it should but triggering it does nothing what so ever. 

 

Anyone got any suggestions? 

 

I have removed my account completely from my Google one and re-setup / added everything again manually but it hasnt made any difference.  

 

I guess I could just use their own app but that defeats the purpose of getting the device in the first place.  

If its like another one that I have, there are 2 switches in it for the mains and the USBs, and you have to name them and use those names with assistant, the main name of the device seems to do nothing thru the assistants.




I'll take another look. I didnt see two devices listed though. I havent tried seeing if the default one turns the usb on and off, I might have a play and see.  

Nope. Only one device. I just reset everything but still doesnt work apart from in their app. Think I'll put it in the meh box and move on.  So much stuff is a major pain in the butt to setup with Google...  



These are all Tuya based so use their generic app rather than the Brilliant one.

 

Overall anything you can't reflash to ESPHome or Tasmota is a real pain. Constantly looking access to Tuya devices.




Tried their generic app, added it all in via that and still no go.  I'll just give up on it.  Not a huge amount of money to have wasted.  Its USB didnt output enough to run my rpi either without being told give me more power so really the whole device isnt going to do what I wanted. 

I'm waiting for the Uber-genius Einstein Brilliant Smart whatever to come out, I just don't think the Brilliant Smart whatever is good enough for me.

 

Who comes up with these names?  I assume "Brilliant Smart" means "has an ESP8266".

 

Edited to add: Just checked, and yes, it does (technical an 8285 but basically the same thing).

From what I can tell the version your talking about is the old version which came in an orange box. The purple boxed ones are different.  As per this.  Not really worth the extra hassle to be honest.  It does work via its app so thats good enough.  Its really only being used on my 3d printer so I can turn it off remotely on the odd occasion Im doing a big print while out. 

