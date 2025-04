Hi all,

I recently purchased a dashcam from PB Tech that features 24H Smart Parking Surveillance, which requires it to be hardwired to my car. The manual says, "ACC detection switches to parking mode when you turn off the car engine," so hardwiring is essential for this functionality.

I’m trying to find out which department or place can help me with this. Has anyone had their dashcam hardwired? I'm located in Wellington and Im unsure.

Thanks in advance for your help!