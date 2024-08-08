I've tried various GUI-based SDR apps and didn't really like them. In the end settled on RTLSDR-Airband (github repo, docs) as a command line alternative on Linux. It has a "scan" mode to hop through discrete frequencies, the docs say 5 hops/second. Or if you are lucky and have bookmarks which are close (typically within 2.5 MHz for the usual USB dongles) then you can use multichannel mode and have full output from each freq without losing any overlapping transmissions.

Fair warning that it's no good for Windows, or for finding the frequencies, and the initial setup is a bit of work. Say you're on some Linux distro - it's not in the package repositories so need to compile it; IME this isn't too bad on Ubuntu because the docs are good. Alternatively there are Docker images now. Then there are decent example configuration files to start with, and a bit of Linux sound configuration fun to be had. After all that it works pretty reliably, and doesn't use up lots of CPU cycles with spectrum analyzers etc.

Anyway worth a look, if that made more sense to you than not.