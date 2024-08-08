Gosh I keep forgetting about this site,
Hopefully someone here can help?
And im hoping im posting in the right sub forum
I have pulled out my old SDR kit and want to start using it to scan whats around on the "public" radio spectrums.
The issue I have found now is I will spend some time scanning known blocks to find active channels, and then bookmark them,
But im now looking for a way to scan my bookmarked list in the background and just have it tune in if something is picked up.
I have tried a few different SDR softwares, but nothing quite has what im after.
SDRangel seems too compliacted to setup
SDR ++ Has bookmarks, and scanner, but not scan bookmarks
SDR# kind of has it in older versions, but I can't find one which works proplery, and I think the addins have changed and no longer work on newer versions, or dont do what they used to do.
And a few others I cant remember now.
Just wondering if anyone out there has any ideas of software which I can try?