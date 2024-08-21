How about putting it in a suitably-sized ziplock bag - then tape the top of the bag to the seat-back with duct tape or masking tape and let it hang free. You'd be looking through the plastic but probably wouldn't be too bad. Might be affected by whether you're using any cables with it - but you could make holes to run cable/s through.

Edit: Just saw tablet is 14" - not sure if ziplocks come that big. However I guess it doesn't need to be a ziplock at all - any clear plastic bag could do.