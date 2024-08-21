Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Universal Tablet Holder for Airline Seat
networkn

Networkn
32217 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#315837 21-Aug-2024 01:33
Send private message

I primarily fly airnz and am looking for a way to use my galaxy tab s8 ultra 14" tablet attached to the seat in front of me, ideally also, whilst I eat.

 

 

 

Anyone recommend something?

Create new topic
Eva888
2358 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3274049 21-Aug-2024 08:48
Send private message

Wonder if stick on Velcro would work. It peels off easily if you don’t get the expensive type. Stick on to device and seat. Maybe keep the tray table half folded in case it dropped. Try it at home first.  

 
 
 
 

Free professional, reference and technical white papers (affiliate link).
eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3274055 21-Aug-2024 09:11
Send private message

How about putting it in a suitably-sized ziplock bag - then tape the top of the bag to the seat-back with duct tape or masking tape and let it hang free. You'd be looking through the plastic but probably wouldn't be too bad. Might be affected by whether you're using any cables with it - but you could make holes to run cable/s through.

 

Edit: Just saw tablet is 14" - not sure if ziplocks come that big. However I guess it doesn't need to be a ziplock at all - any clear plastic bag could do.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Handsomedan
7178 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3274058 21-Aug-2024 09:23
Send private message

On domestic flights, where the pocket for the in-flight magazine etc is above the tray, I fold my folio-style case back on itself and "hang" it from there - makes a perfect eye-level screen. 
Not sure what the solution is for seats that are not constructed that way, other than propping it up somehow. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8737 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3274064 21-Aug-2024 09:34
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

On domestic flights, where the pocket for the in-flight magazine etc is above the tray, I fold my folio-style case back on itself and "hang" it from there - makes a perfect eye-level screen. 
Not sure what the solution is for seats that are not constructed that way, other than propping it up somehow. 

 

 

I have done something very similar on many different international flights. The sectional folding top cover flap of my iPad folio case is able to slot into a part of the top of the seat in front and hangs from there. Sometimes that flap is able to slot in behind the IFE screen  - but hard to generalize about this.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

wellygary
8220 posts

Uber Geek


  #3274069 21-Aug-2024 09:56
Send private message

Handsomedan:

 

On domestic flights, where the pocket for the in-flight magazine etc is above the tray, I fold my folio-style case back on itself and "hang" it from there - makes a perfect eye-level screen. 
Not sure what the solution is for seats that are not constructed that way, other than propping it up somehow. 

 

 

Ditto, you should be able to hang a folio case in the "magazine slot" 

 

The only concern could be width, but a domestic seat is described as being 17 inches wide, and the head taper isn't to severe, so 14 inches should fit  .. I'm Flying in the weekend so could confirm the dimension of the gap if you like... 

 

As for International, it all depends on the seat class..

 

noroad
936 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3274122 21-Aug-2024 12:32
Send private message

I have a couple of different sizes if these that I have used on various aircraft seats to hold tablets 

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004891591996.html

noroad
936 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3274124 21-Aug-2024 12:36
Send private message

noroad:

 

I have a couple of different sizes if these that I have used on various aircraft seats to hold tablets 

 

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005004891591996.html

 

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005002265232963.html

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright