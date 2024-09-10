Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Paul1977

5086 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2151


#316033 10-Sep-2024 09:16
Currently have a Series 6, and nearly pulled the trigger on a Series 9 last year but decided to hold off because everyone was expecting something special for the 10th anniversary... an "Apple Watch X". But where is the 49mm option? Where is the micro LED? Where is the magnetic band attachment? It really is just a minor iterative upgrade over last year.


And no Ultra 3, just a new colour for the year-old Ultra 2.


Will probably get the Series 10 as am due for an upgrade, but talk about underwhelming.


 




Handsomedan
7394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6767

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280598 10-Sep-2024 09:21
I am quite happy as an Ultra owner - no FOMO for me, but I was also expecting something really different for the AWX. 

 

To be fair, they have introduced a larger screen and a titanium case option, with a Titanium band available, but at the prices, I'd be hesitant to be buying the series 10 in Ti with a Ti band. 

 

Be interesting to see if the Hermes Ultra 2 is ever available here. Seems a bit...pointless. 




alasta
6734 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3156

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280604 10-Sep-2024 09:36
I'm not a fan of big watches, so I'm glad that they have gone with 42mm and 46mm options. I'm also glad that they didn't proceed with the magnetic band idea because, as an open water swimmer, my biggest fear is a band becoming detached in deep water. For me the water temperature sensor would be useful, and the reduction in weight should deliver a slight improvement in optical heart rate sensor reliability for running and cycling.

 

My only gripe is that I really wanted the Ultra's precision start feature to be included in the series 10. The Ultra is too big for me, but the series Apple watches are awkward to start accurately when crossing the start line at a competitive event. 

alasta
6734 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3156

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280607 10-Sep-2024 09:39
Handsomedan:

 

To be fair, they have introduced a larger screen and a titanium case option, with a Titanium band available, but at the prices, I'd be hesitant to be buying the series 10 in Ti with a Ti band. 

 

 

From what I can see the titanium loop is for the Ultra, whereas the milanese loop for the series 10 is still stainless steel. It seems odd to pair a stainless steel loop with a titanium watch but the one for the Ultra is nearly $400 so maybe it's a cost thing. 

 

The other bands and loops also have updated colours. I'm a fan of the nylon sport loops, and there are a couple of nice looking colours there. 



Handsomedan
7394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6767

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3280616 10-Sep-2024 09:58
alasta:

 

My only gripe is that I really wanted the Ultra's precision start feature to be included in the series 10. The Ultra is too big for me, but the series Apple watches are awkward to start accurately when crossing the start line at a competitive event. 

 


I'm really surprised they didn't include the action button on the Series 10. I was fully expecting it. It's so handy on the Ultra. I use it every time I ride. I have it set up to start an outdoor cycling workout. 




johno1234
2937 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2356


  #3280623 10-Sep-2024 10:22
Still waiting for Apple Watch to support BTLE audio streaming to MFI hearing aids (without an iPhone intermediary)

 

😞

bendud
313 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 89

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280626 10-Sep-2024 10:28
I wonder if the flatter design makes the screen look less large on smaller wrists?

 

To explain: I have a particularly puny left wrist and wear a smaller s6. Even that looks sizeable, but if it were closer to the skin and the 'curve' of the forearm it could probably be bigger without looking quite so bulky. 

 

An Ultra would look like I'm from a vault in Fallout.

 

I know, I know - go to the gym more...

 

b




FineWine
3014 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2294

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #3280652 10-Sep-2024 12:39
We are still awaiting for built-in BSL monitoring. But Apple wants to get it 100% perfect so fine with that.




Handle9
11540 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8959

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281592 13-Sep-2024 01:36
It's an incremental upgrade of a mature technology. Same as the last 5 years.

alasta
6734 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3156

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3281608 13-Sep-2024 08:57
Handle9:

 

It's an incremental upgrade of a mature technology. Same as the last 5 years.

 

 

That's true on the hardware side. Where the Apple Watch has been really improving in recent years has been the software features. The advanced running metrics, track mode and race route have been really useful for me. The upcoming changes such as training load, customised routes with offline maps, structured swim workouts, and customisable tiled layout of the fitness app will be a huge step forward in closing the gap with products like Garmin Fenix/Forerunner. 

Handsomedan
7394 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 6767

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3281611 13-Sep-2024 09:19
alasta:

 

Handle9:

 

It's an incremental upgrade of a mature technology. Same as the last 5 years.

 

 

That's true on the hardware side. Where the Apple Watch has been really improving in recent years has been the software features. The advanced running metrics, track mode and race route have been really useful for me. The upcoming changes such as training load, customised routes with offline maps, structured swim workouts, and customisable tiled layout of the fitness app will be a huge step forward in closing the gap with products like Garmin Fenix/Forerunner. 

 


They're also adding a few of the fitness/activity features from the Ultra to the Watch 10 as well. 
Things like Depth Sensing (for snorkelling) and temp sensing etc. 




Paul1977

5086 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2151


  #3281620 13-Sep-2024 10:10
Just ordered the 46mm Jet Black Aluminium GPS only with Black/Blue Nike Sport Loop.

 

Should be decent upgrade from my Series 6, but still disappointing that they didn't do anything particularly special for the 10.

 

Going from iPhone 12 to iPhone 16 too (I don't bother with Pro as don't really care about camera, and they're a good bit heavier than non-Pro), that keeps all my Apple devices in the same generation since I recently got the OLED iPad Pro.

 

But the fact that no one has even started a thread on the iPhone 16 really shows just how lacklustre these yearly incremental updates from Apple are.

 

Hopefully I'll be set for another 4 years.

alasta
6734 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3156

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3281645 13-Sep-2024 10:49
Handsomedan:

 

They're also adding a few of the fitness/activity features from the Ultra to the Watch 10 as well. 
Things like Depth Sensing (for snorkelling) and temp sensing etc. 

 

 

I personally wouldn't use the depth sensor but as a swimmer I think water temperature would be a really useful metric to capture. 

alasta
6734 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 3156

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3281649 13-Sep-2024 10:55
Paul1977:

 

Just ordered the 46mm Jet Black Aluminium GPS only with Black/Blue Nike Sport Loop.

 

Should be decent upgrade from my Series 6, but still disappointing that they didn't do anything particularly special for the 10.

 

Going from iPhone 12 to iPhone 16 too (I don't bother with Pro as don't really care about camera, and they're a good bit heavier than non-Pro), that keeps all my Apple devices in the same generation since I recently got the OLED iPad Pro.

 

But the fact that no one has even started a thread on the iPhone 16 really shows just how lacklustre these yearly incremental updates from Apple are.

 

 

The jet black aluminium looks really nice, and the sport loop is a good choice. For many years I used silicone bands but was irritated with having a layer of water trapped between the band and my skin for hours after swimming, so I've switched to using the nylon sport loops which dry out much quicker. 

 

I tend to be more interested in wearables than phones simply because I'm into fitness, but this year I need a new phone and I don't need a new watch. So, I'll buy an iPhone 16 Pro at some stage before the end of the year to replace my iPhone 13 Pro but I'm not hugely excited about the upgrade.

 

Meanwhile my Apple Watch series 9 will inherit some great new health & fitness features with the new Watch OS, so I'm really looking forward to that. 

Paul1977

5086 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2151


  #3281668 13-Sep-2024 11:50
alasta:

 

The jet black aluminium looks really nice, and the sport loop is a good choice. For many years I used silicone bands but was irritated with having a layer of water trapped between the band and my skin for hours after swimming, so I've switched to using the nylon sport loops which dry out much quicker. 

 

 

Yeah, already have the "Midnight" Sport Loop which I wear most days. Very comfortable, but not a fan of the asymmetry of the connectors when comparing top to bottom. Also "Midnight" is grey rather than black, and this years "Ink" looks very much the same.

 

The Nike ones are more symmetrical and balanced looking, but not sure what the black/blue will look like in person. I'm sure will be fine, but might need to cut the Nike tag off.

Senecio
2739 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2994

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281683 13-Sep-2024 12:28
I just wish they'd add the precision start to the standard Apple Watch from the Ultra. My wrist isn't big enough for the Ultra but I won't swap out my Garmin for an AW without precision start.

