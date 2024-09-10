Currently have a Series 6, and nearly pulled the trigger on a Series 9 last year but decided to hold off because everyone was expecting something special for the 10th anniversary... an "Apple Watch X". But where is the 49mm option? Where is the micro LED? Where is the magnetic band attachment? It really is just a minor iterative upgrade over last year.

And no Ultra 3, just a new colour for the year-old Ultra 2.

Will probably get the Series 10 as am due for an upgrade, but talk about underwhelming.