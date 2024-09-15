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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Music Assistant on Home assistant
SpookyAwol

638 posts

Ultimate Geek
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#316081 15-Sep-2024 10:40
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Ive just started looking at using this, seems to integrate with Spotify well, but any ideas what to use for Radio URL's?

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xcubed
195 posts

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  #3282277 15-Sep-2024 11:31
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There's a RadioBrowser plugin that you can enable under Music Providers in the Music Assistant settings, to get a browsable list of radio stations and this is the easiest way to do it.

 

Alternatively, if you browse to the online player for a radio station and open the Debugging Tools in your web browser and go to the Network tab and reload the page, you can often see a request for a .m3u8 playlist file. You can often just copy and paste that URL into another player like VLC or Music Assistant. You can see an example with the online player for George FM:

 



davidcole
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  #3342823 14-Feb-2025 11:17
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Did anyone get a decent solution for radio-browser (or music assistant).

 

It seems a little pointless to me to have to manually choose a stream of thousands in order to play, so I have a script which goes:

 

Select user input (eg ZM Wellington)

 

 case ZM Wellington - url = media-source://radio_browser/27f7a9a7-5c07-4039-bd8a-6eb7894348ca

 

 case The Breeze Wellington - url = media-source://radio_browser/f3eb953a-c267-4139-ac4f-cfdd503ec5fa

 

play url on device

 

 

 

Where the GUIDs you have to grab manually from https://www.radio-browser.info after finding your station.

 

I've just implemented a rest sensor to update once a day and get the url from radio browser for a known name - but still seems clunky

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

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