SpookyAwol

There's a RadioBrowser plugin that you can enable under Music Providers in the Music Assistant settings, to get a browsable list of radio stations and this is the easiest way to do it.

Alternatively, if you browse to the online player for a radio station and open the Debugging Tools in your web browser and go to the Network tab and reload the page, you can often see a request for a .m3u8 playlist file. You can often just copy and paste that URL into another player like VLC or Music Assistant. You can see an example with the online player for George FM: