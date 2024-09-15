SpookyAwol

Ive just started looking at using this, seems to integrate with Spotify well, but any ideas what to use for Radio URL's?
There's a RadioBrowser plugin that you can enable under Music Providers in the Music Assistant settings, to get a browsable list of radio stations and this is the easiest way to do it.
Alternatively, if you browse to the online player for a radio station and open the Debugging Tools in your web browser and go to the Network tab and reload the page, you can often see a request for a .m3u8 playlist file. You can often just copy and paste that URL into another player like VLC or Music Assistant. You can see an example with the online player for George FM:
Did anyone get a decent solution for radio-browser (or music assistant).
It seems a little pointless to me to have to manually choose a stream of thousands in order to play, so I have a script which goes:
Select user input (eg ZM Wellington)
case ZM Wellington - url = media-source://radio_browser/27f7a9a7-5c07-4039-bd8a-6eb7894348ca
case The Breeze Wellington - url = media-source://radio_browser/f3eb953a-c267-4139-ac4f-cfdd503ec5fa
play url on device
Where the GUIDs you have to grab manually from https://www.radio-browser.info after finding your station.
I've just implemented a rest sensor to update once a day and get the url from radio browser for a known name - but still seems clunky
Previously known as psycik
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