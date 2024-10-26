We have six Amazon Echo devices at home (plus a couple of Amazon Fire TV).

A couple of days ago two of these devices (Echo Hub and Echo Studio) stopped responding.

I started troubleshooting with the Echo Hub (a lot easier with a touchscreen) and tried to get it back to work.

I unplugged it and plugged it back in, but it was still "disconnected".

I decided to do a factory reset and remove it from my account. I connected to Wi-Fi and entered my information, account email and password, but I got an error message saying, "We can't find your Amazon account." I couldn't get past it.

I tried a few times and different things. I changed the password on my Amazon account to a passphrase (four words), but I still couldn't register the device. I disabled 2FA (authenticator app) but couldn't register the device.

So, I unpacked a brand new Echo Show 5. And it can't find my account either.

I thought it could be something on my network (perhaps the NTP server was interfering with the date/time, causing SSL to fail?), so I decided to use my phone as a hotspot.

Even so, I still couldn't get past that error.

Now I have an Echo Studio, Hub and Show 5 that can't connect to my account. The other devices are still connected and working.

I've seen comments on Reddit from other people saying something similar ("disconnecting") happened to them. Is anyone here seeing it too?