Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home Assistant automation question
peejayw

1846 posts

Uber Geek


#317802 16-Nov-2024 13:22
Send private message

I have a few automations that check to see if I am home before triggering but I cant see an easy way to do the reverse ie only trigger if I am NOT home. Is that possible?




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic
timmmay
20609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309642 16-Nov-2024 13:30
Send private message

Triggers are based on an event, which can be a time, state change / sensor value change, that kind of thing. Can you say more precisely what your trigger should be? Leaving the house? At a particular time, only if you're not home? Something else?

 

You can use the NOT condition, but you can't NOT a trigger as far as I know.



amanzi
Amanzi
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309647 16-Nov-2024 13:44
Send private message

If you've got presence detection set up, e.g. "device_tracker", then you already have access to a state called "not_home". And if you have that device linked to your "person" entity, then it will say whether you are "home" or "not_home"

peejayw

1846 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309649 16-Nov-2024 13:46
Send private message

Some of my light bulbs turn on after a power cut because they do not have a Start-Up Behaviour that I can set, so, if  a light turns from Off to On and my location is Not Home then send me a notification so I can turn the light off.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.



timmmay
20609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3309653 16-Nov-2024 13:53
Send private message

That one should be pretty easy. Trigger on light status changing to On, condition of location is "not home", send a notification. I don't have people / location set up so I can't easily write an example automation.

peejayw

1846 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309654 16-Nov-2024 13:56
Send private message

Ah, I was doing that wrong, now I can see if I am home or away, thanks.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

peejayw

1846 posts

Uber Geek


  #3309657 16-Nov-2024 14:50
Send private message

Thanks for the replies. I now have an automation that detects light turning on and will turn them off if I am away. My Hue bulbs let me set a power-on state but the other brands do not.

 

If anyone knows of any other brands of zigbee bulbs that have this option I would be most interested.




 I'm supposed to respect my elders, but it's getting harder and harder for me to find one now.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 