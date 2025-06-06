I've had a few of the LimitlessLED branded Milight bulbs start to fail on me lately (flickering) and I realised - they're approaching 10 years old - originally discovered them here on GZ.
But because I really like their "night light" (really dim) feature and can't be bothered changing out controllers, updating OpenHAB etc, decided to pop one open to take a look.
One 75c capacitor per bulb and a bit of solder later, three failing ones are back to as good as new.
Anyone else still have theirs? How old is the oldest smarthome thing you have?