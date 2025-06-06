Mine are all in a box because I moved to the tuya wifi ones when they became available. Even with the project to make the limitless MQTT controllable, they were not reliable. I did keep using the remotes with that to get inputs into HA for a while, but when that HA install blew up because I followed some details to get something else working and I started fresh I didnt bother reimplimenting the remotes and just stick with alexa control of the tuya stuff and HA only handles the automations

Some of the cheap tuya ones are now starting to flicker - goes away as the lamp heats up so its clearly a capacitor issue that is dying. At what they cost off aliexpress and how hard they are to open its not worth repair like this.

Irony is if they had actually spent 75c on the capacitors instead of putting cheap crap ones in, you would not be repairing them. Also, I have had better life out of the aliexpress lamps than the arlecs I got from bunnings because aliex doesnt have any small bayonet based bulbs.