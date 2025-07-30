I followed the instructions on the Pi-Hole site for installing unbound. This included creating the config file.

Install seemed to go fine. I ran the unbound error check and got the following results:

unbound-checkconf: no errors in /etc/unbound/unbound.conf.d/pi-hole.conf

All good. I restarted UnBound and got this error message:

Job for unbound.service failed because the control process exited with error code.

See "systemctl status unbound.service" and "journalctl -xeu unbound.service" for details.

I inspected those logs and the results are posted below. I'd appreciate any advice on what might be wrong.

Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/unbound.service; enabled; preset: enabled)

Active: failed (Result: exit-code) since Wed 2025-07-30 21:21:48 NZST; 1min 20s ago

Docs: man:unbound(8)

Process: 66812 ExecStartPre=/usr/libexec/unbound-helper chroot_setup (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)

Process: 66814 ExecStartPre=/usr/libexec/unbound-helper root_trust_anchor_update (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)

Process: 66816 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/unbound -d -p $DAEMON_OPTS (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)

Process: 66817 ExecStopPost=/usr/libexec/unbound-helper chroot_teardown (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)

Main PID: 66816 (code=exited, status=1/FAILURE)

CPU: 69ms



Jul 30 21:43:51 PiHole systemd[1]: Stopped unbound.service - Unbound DNS ser>

░░ Subject: A stop job for unit unbound.service has finished

░░ Defined-By: systemd

░░ Support: https://www.debian.org/support

░░

░░ A stop job for unit unbound.service has finished.

░░

░░ The job identifier is 17970 and the job result is done.

Jul 30 21:43:51 PiHole systemd[1]: unbound.service: Start request repeated t>

Jul 30 21:43:51 PiHole systemd[1]: unbound.service: Failed with result 'exit>

░░ Subject: Unit failed

░░ Defined-By: systemd

░░ Support: https://www.debian.org/support

░░

░░ The unit unbound.service has entered the 'failed' state with result 'exit-co>

Jul 30 21:43:51 SPIHole systemd[1]: Failed to start unbound.service - Unbound>

░░ Subject: A start job for unit unbound.service has failed

░░ Defined-By: systemd

░░ Support: https://www.debian.org/support

░░

░░ A start job for unit unbound.service has finished with a failure.

░░

░░ The job identifier is 17970 and the job result is failed.

lines 3297-3319/3319 (END)

