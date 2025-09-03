Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Personal gas smart meter
SanderW

#322599 3-Sep-2025 12:42
Hi all, hoping this is the right forum...

 

Are there any options for installing a second or downstream 'smart' gas meter?  Iam looking for something akin to the Shelly smart meter I installed in my electrical feed.  I am looking for some near realtime metering that I can then use to track down high usage devices etc., at least to get a better picture of what our usage looks like.

 

I know there are smart meters from the energy company's side and we may even have one, but I have no visibility of that data, and I would like a higher resolution than the typical 30min snapshot.

 

Of course I assume that I would have to pay for this, that it would have to be fitted by a qualified gas fitter and maybe some other obvious implications.  

 

Sander

wellygary
  #3410723 3-Sep-2025 13:30
"I can then use to track down high usage devices etc"

 

How many Gas appliances do you have??

 

Unlike electrical appliances gas devices typically only consume gas when in operation?, if you have high gas use that you cannot track its more likely you have a leak...  which is best fixed by getting a gasfitter round to check your appliances  out...

 

 

 

 



kiwifidget
  #3410725 3-Sep-2025 13:35
Is your gas in bottles or piped in?




