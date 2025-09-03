Hi all, hoping this is the right forum...

Are there any options for installing a second or downstream 'smart' gas meter? Iam looking for something akin to the Shelly smart meter I installed in my electrical feed. I am looking for some near realtime metering that I can then use to track down high usage devices etc., at least to get a better picture of what our usage looks like.

I know there are smart meters from the energy company's side and we may even have one, but I have no visibility of that data, and I would like a higher resolution than the typical 30min snapshot.

Of course I assume that I would have to pay for this, that it would have to be fitted by a qualified gas fitter and maybe some other obvious implications.

Thanks!

Sander