A few years ago I got a new alarm clock - has a USB port...etc... and it was all good

now it has started playing up and sometimes tries to reset the time when you are pressing the button to reset the alarm... And sometimes the alarm doesn't go off and I need to have my iPhone set up as a backup alarm in case it doesn't go off.

I've been looking at Alarm clock radios online for the main stores like JB HiFi, Harvey norman, Noel Leeming and Briscoes and most of the ones they sell have pretty bad reviews.

Went into Noel Leeming yesterday and saw an Amazon echo for $149.... looks very nice, plays music and you can set alarms...etc...

I liked how small it is and it looks prety cool.

I'm considering buying one instead of an old alarm clock

Does anyone have one?

Can you set the alarm to come on with the radio instead of an alarm sound?

if anyone has any advice on Amazon echo or a decent alarm clock that would be much appreciated