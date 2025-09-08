Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Need a new Alarm clock - Amazon Echo?
OnceBitten

536 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 11


#322648 8-Sep-2025 13:31
Send private message quote this post

A few years ago I got a new alarm clock - has a USB port...etc... and it was all good

 

now it has started playing up and sometimes tries to reset the time when you are pressing the button to reset the alarm... And sometimes the alarm doesn't go off and I need to have my iPhone set up as a backup alarm in case it doesn't go off.

 

I've been looking at Alarm clock radios online for the main stores like JB HiFi, Harvey norman, Noel Leeming and Briscoes and most of the ones they sell have pretty bad reviews.

 

Went into Noel Leeming yesterday and saw an Amazon echo for $149.... looks very nice, plays music and you can set alarms...etc...

 

I liked how small it is and it looks prety cool.

 

I'm considering buying one instead of an old alarm clock

 

Does anyone have one?

 

Can you set the alarm to come on with the radio instead of an alarm sound?

 

if anyone has any advice on Amazon echo or a decent alarm clock that would be much appreciated

Create new topic
scuwp
3892 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2454


  #3412488 8-Sep-2025 13:50
Send private message quote this post

We have an echo.  Yes its easy to set an alarm (or multiple), sorry haven't tried asking to play a radio station instead of an alarm sound.  

 

Decent alarm clock?  Your phone or smart watch.  I like using my watch as it can vibrate to wake me up, but is silent for everyone else. 




Lazy is such an ugly word, I prefer to call it selective participation



richms
28300 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9284

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3412610 8-Sep-2025 15:20
Send private message quote this post

The echo as an alarm clock has let me down 3 times.

 

Once was because of a power cut - my old alarm clock took a 9v to protect against that.

 

Another was that it tried to update over night and was just spinning its blue light all the time till I power cycled it.

 

Another was the alexa service was down.

 

not as bad as my phone which would decide to do a software update overnight and some Einstein at google made it so that android would not launch any apps till you unlocked it without asking if I wanted that or not.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 