I have a Loona robot with some issues and I am looking for a tech who has worked on them.
I have a Loona robot with some issues and I am looking for a tech who has worked on them.
Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.
I have two shops online allshop.nz patchpinflag.nz
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