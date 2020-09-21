kingdragonfly

Are you after an accountant or a bookkeeper (I suspect the latter)? Make that clear. I appreciate that the phrase 'accounting experience' applies to bookkeeping too, but it suggests a relatively high bar for a bookkeeper. Perhaps ask for accounts/bookkeeping experience. Specify the minimum number of years experience - say 2?

What do you mean by remote working - are you considering someone in Taranaki who might work from home and pop in once per week, or are you open to fully remote working from anywhere in the North Island?

Saying that their agricultural knowledge and background will be checked sounds a bit intimidating (it's a given, but stating it like that sounds like you have trust issues/have been burnt before). I'd delete that sentence.

More generally, my understanding is that extensive requirements tend to put women off (feel they can't tick all ten boxes, so don't apply) whereas men tend to plough on (feel they can tick 6/10 boxes, so give it a shot). Obviously that's a massive generalisation, but given the prevalence of women in accounting/bookkeeping, it's worth considering how women might perceive the ad. Focus on 'essential' requirements and consider leaving out 'bonus' requirements. I suspect that section about C#/SQL might be intimidating for some (that's complete gibberish for a non-programmer) so might be something that can be fleshed out later in the recruitment process and left out of the upfront ad. Perhaps 'someone with an interest in technology and willingness to learn quickly' is what you're really after here?