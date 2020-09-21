kingdragonfly

Here's my first draft.
"Accountant / help desk / sales
Cloud based agricultural company needs someone with extensive accounting experience, in particular with a farm.
Deep experience with Xero/MYOB on a farm highly regarded.
Good knowledge of Windows 10, Internet browsers, and Excel needed.
This position will involve New Zealand travel, up to a week at a time, and occasional weekend work. An example of travel would involve tending a sales booth at agricultural festivals / conferences, perhaps once a month.
You would be responsible for “owning” a migration processes to Internet based farming suite.
While not a requirement, some light-weight C# programming and a little Microsoft SQL database experience would be highly regarded. Note this is not a programming job.
The job is located in downtown New Plymouth, however working from home OK, as long as customers can’t hear background noise.
At home, you’ll be handling our “800” support number, via a supplied PC and headset..
Deep knowledge of agriculture and a helpful phone attitude are paramount. Your agriculture knowledge and background will be checked.
If working from home, must be available to travel to New Plymouth regularly.
Permanent, salaried. Must have some years accounting experience."