ForumsJobsI.T Contractor rates 2020
#277403 13-Oct-2020 15:30
Hi guys,

 

 

 

I am trying to find a place where I can double check if the contractor rates I want to charge are ideal / what people are charging. I work with I.T.

 

Do you guys have any suggestions?

 

 

 

Cheers! :)

  #2583708 13-Oct-2020 16:06
Absolute IT Remuneration Report

  #2583709 13-Oct-2020 16:07
where in the country

 

for what role(s)

 

for what type of client - public or private sector




  #2583718 13-Oct-2020 16:33
Latest report from Potentia, has contractor rates at the bottom half

https://www.potentia.co.nz/about-us/2020-remuneration-report 

  #2583832 13-Oct-2020 19:08
Don't know if the rates published by the recruitment agencies pre-covid are still valid. I know all contractors at my workplace are being negotiated hard for lower rates these days. Some even opting for fixed terms when their hourly rate contracts expired (and getting paid much lower than what would normally get).

  #2583877 13-Oct-2020 19:34
There is not much work around at the moment a lot of banks have cut contractor rates as much as 20%, govt contracts are mainly fixed term. Slow year with covid and election coming up, should pick up hopefully 

  #2586443 16-Oct-2020 21:57
Thanks guys.

 

 

 

It looks like the rates are between $90 - $120 ph + GST. Talked to a couple of recruiters and to another friend who has been working as a contractor since 2015.

 

 

 

Cheers!

