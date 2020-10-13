Hi guys,
I am trying to find a place where I can double check if the contractor rates I want to charge are ideal / what people are charging. I work with I.T.
Do you guys have any suggestions?
Cheers! :)
Latest report from Potentia, has contractor rates at the bottom half
https://www.potentia.co.nz/about-us/2020-remuneration-report
sud0:
Don't know if the rates published by the recruitment agencies pre-covid are still valid. I know all contractors at my workplace are being negotiated hard for lower rates these days. Some even opting for fixed terms when their hourly rate contracts expired (and getting paid much lower than what would normally get).
spaceknight:
sud0:
There is not much work around at the moment a lot of banks have cut contractor rates as much as 20%, govt contracts are mainly fixed term. Slow year with covid and election coming up, should pick up hopefully
Thanks guys.
It looks like the rates are between $90 - $120 ph + GST. Talked to a couple of recruiters and to another friend who has been working as a contractor since 2015.
Cheers!