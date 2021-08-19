Hey Everyone,
My work in Christchurch is looking for a desktop analyst:
https://www.seek.co.nz/job/53510246?type=standout#searchRequestToken=f794634e-a0e1-4af9-a032-20efc2b9fb66
Let me know if you have any questions.
@Huskie something for you?
michaelmurfy:
@Huskie something for you?
Thanks for the tag - appreciate the lookout. Looks like a good step up but unfortunately due to mortgage would only consider permanent positions.
I've started going down the certification route (Fundamentals exam booked already) and have talked to the company I'm with to see where I may be able to apply those skills once I have it to get some hands-on experience.
