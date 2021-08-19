Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for onsite Desktop Analyst - Addington Christchurch
Hey Everyone,

My work in Christchurch is looking for a desktop analyst:

https://www.seek.co.nz/job/53510246?type=standout#searchRequestToken=f794634e-a0e1-4af9-a032-20efc2b9fb66

Let me know if you have any questions.

 

 

@Huskie something for you?




michaelmurfy:

 

@Huskie something for you?

 

 

Thanks for the tag - appreciate the lookout. Looks like a good step up but unfortunately due to mortgage would only consider permanent positions.
I've started going down the certification route (Fundamentals exam booked already) and have talked to the company I'm with to see where I may be able to apply those skills once I have it to get some hands-on experience.

Huskie:

 

michaelmurfy:

 

@Huskie something for you?

 

 

Thanks for the tag - appreciate the lookout. Looks like a good step up but unfortunately due to mortgage would only consider permanent positions.
I've started going down the certification route (Fundamentals exam booked already) and have talked to the company I'm with to see where I may be able to apply those skills once I have it to get some hands-on experience.

 



Sorry - It's a frankly stupid decision to only have a 12m contract but one we didn't have a choice in.

HOWEVER, mine was meant to be a 12m contract and when I was offered the role, I questioned it and they came back with a full time role. 

