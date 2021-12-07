The story so far:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=86&topicId=129253

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=75&topicId=212729

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=75&topicId=223651

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=75&topicId=281118



I graduated from a web development boot camp in mid-2019, and to put it mildly I'm getting heartily sick of repeated zero returns on investment. I registered for the 2019 Summer of Tech internship programme, only to miss out and didn't qualify for the next year's one - there were about 12 applicants to every available internship.

Since then I've been digitally drifting in the online gig economy & earning what passes for income. And when I finally get round to completing some 3D models that are good enough to sell on sites like Turbosquid & CGTrader, it'll be a nice side hustle but still not yet a viable living.

In July this year, WINZ referred me to the Learning People for a cyber-security course (others' experiences here). It's been nearly 5 months in and I'm yet to sit a single exam, and I've struggled to stay focused on the video lectures. I've stopped bothering with the practice labs, because they take too long to load due to being hosted on a far-off server in Europe. At the same time, I'm wary of completely pulling out of the course because WINZ is paying for the first 12 months of it, and it could put my benefit at risk unless I manage to find a job with "proper" hours.

I've said it before, but being a neuro-diverse ASD/ADHD type, my learning style is far more suited to immersive practical training on the job, including but not limited to apprenticeships. Conversely, when I watch video lectures I'm prone to falling asleep or getting sidetracked in the process. COVID levels have forced a lot of learning online, and large numbers of school students have not adapted well, even I suspect when they still have the right hardware & good broadband. The struggle to learn online is far from an isolated case. One-time ICT Minister David Cunliffe once proposed a digital apprenticeship scheme, but as far as I know it went with him after he retired from politics.

Neuro-diverse folk like me have fallen through the cracks in the job market, and supported employment agencies seem to only go so far. I'm warming to the Fabian Society/FIRST Union's proposal for a Ministry of Green Works, whether it actually comes to pass is another matter.