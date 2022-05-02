HPCNow! is looking for a passionate and very proactive HPC DevOps Specialist to join our team from a remote home office.

Reference: NZ20220427

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in computer science, computer engineering, or a related discipline.

Job Definition

HPCNow! is looking for a passionate and very proactive HPC DevOps Specialist to join the HPC support team. Job functions include teaming with HPC support staff to answer user questions and solve technical problems by telephone, email, and onsite. Tasks include interactive issue troubleshooting, following client issue tickets through to resolution, documenting resolutions in a knowledge base, working with application and system owners or supporters to identify advanced solutions, installing and configuring applications, studying, and improving applications performance, and developing and presenting user training.

Job Requirements

Eligible to live and/or work in New Zealand.

Skills and Experience Required

Experience in Linux and container-centric environments.

Experience managing Linux systems.

Experience in DevOps toolchains.

Experience using and supporting cloud services.

Experience with Ansible.

Strong technical consulting and support skills, possessing innate abilities in diplomacy and tact.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Hands-on experience with programming and scripting languages like Python, C/C++, shell scripting, etc.

Fast learning and a strong interest in learning new technologies.

Fluent in English.

Skills and Experience Desired

Experience with AWS infrastructure and Terraform.

Contributions to HPC open source projects, and experience with DevOps and automation tools are a plus.

Experience developing technical training documentation for users.

Experience in HPC environments.

Experience with Atlassian tools.

Experience with RedHat Linux based distributions.

Job Conditions

We offer a permanent full-time position in a good working environment and a highly stimulating and challenging environment.

Full-time remote office workplace, based in New Zealand.

Availability to travel occasionally.

Flexible working hours.

We offer a competitive salary commensurate with the qualifications and experience of the candidate and according to the cost of living in the country.

About HPCNow!

HPCNow! is a global services company focused on HPC, HPDA, ML, and AI consulting. We help scientists and engineers in the complete journey, from the design of the solution based on the real needs to the very end of the life cycle of the solution, by enabling cluster contention mitigation strategies like cloud bursting or job efficiency monitoring. We complement our services by delivering professional training and also providing ongoing remote administration and scientific support.

Contact

If you are interested, send a mail to careers@hpcnow.com with your updated CV, a short motivation letter, and the subject “NZ20220427 job position”.