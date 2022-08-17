Kia ora GZ, apologies if this is the wrong forum.
I’m a teacher thinking about a career change to IT. I’m not sure where I should start and not familiar with what is out there career-wise.
I have always led IT in the schools I have worked at and currently do all the systems admin / support type stuff. So I am experienced with:
- Microsoft 365 / Office 365 admin
- Azure and a little bit of AD
- Google admin (enterprise/education)
- MDMs (Meraki and Mosyle mainly)
- A little basic networking admin and hardware
I’m also a hobbyist so I’m comfortable building / repairing PCs. Fixing things. Figuring out how stuff works.
I guess my question is where do I start? I’m a quick learner and pretty good at figuring things out.
Do I need to get some certificates or is my experience enough to get me in the door? I am hoping the teaching experience could count for something too.
The other consideration is salary. I’m not sure I could afford to drop down to a entry level help desk salary from my current teaching pay which is 90k.
Thanks in advance!