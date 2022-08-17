Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lookout

361 posts

Ultimate Geek


#299175 17-Aug-2022 21:30


Kia ora GZ, apologies if this is the wrong forum.

I’m a teacher thinking about a career change to IT. I’m not sure where I should start and not familiar with what is out there career-wise.

I have always led IT in the schools I have worked at and currently do all the systems admin / support type stuff. So I am experienced with:

- Microsoft 365 / Office 365 admin
- Azure and a little bit of AD
- Google admin (enterprise/education)
- MDMs (Meraki and Mosyle mainly)
- A little basic networking admin and hardware

I’m also a hobbyist so I’m comfortable building / repairing PCs. Fixing things. Figuring out how stuff works.

I guess my question is where do I start? I’m a quick learner and pretty good at figuring things out.

Do I need to get some certificates or is my experience enough to get me in the door? I am hoping the teaching experience could count for something too.

The other consideration is salary. I’m not sure I could afford to drop down to a entry level help desk salary from my current teaching pay which is 90k.

Thanks in advance!

gehenna
7379 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2955793 17-Aug-2022 21:54


You'd probably be useful to a managed services company, especially if they have customers in education.  What's your location?

lookout

361 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2955794 17-Aug-2022 22:00


gehenna:

 

You'd probably be useful to a managed services company, especially if they have customers in education.  What's your location?

 

 

 

 

Thanks. That sounds promising. Companies like New Era or TTS?

 

I am based in Auckland.

 

 

lxsw20
2948 posts

Uber Geek


  #2955796 17-Aug-2022 22:02


Pay is what traps most people in a career as they work their way up and then have to start at the bottom again. I wouldn't expect to be starting on 90k or close even with the experience you've got.


 

Something you could maybe consider is  a New Era/ Cyclone type company where you might be able to do a hybrid PLD/IT type role if that was of interest.



K8Toledo
656 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2955812 17-Aug-2022 22:47


I started with a 3mth contract at Cyclone Computers replacing/decomming AUT end of lease equipment. 

 

My knowledge level then would be similar to yours.  That was 2007.

 

 

 

Networking is still my weakness.

 

 





pih

pih
408 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2955813 17-Aug-2022 22:49


See if you can get some accreditation for the skills that you have, or at least objectively find out how much you really know. Try something like Pluralsight's Skill IQ tests to gauge your skills (free trial, CC required), or one of the various trial exams available from various providers. This will identify areas of knowledge you might need to focus on for a particular line of work.

 

 

[Microsoft Learn](https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/learn/) is a great resource for free online training and it can lead on to certification if you choose to go down that path.

 

 

Couple the above with a free trial Azure subscription and play with stuff to learn about DevOps: you might be able to get a junior IT/cloud admin or devops role if you're comfortable managing a range of Azure resources.

 

 

Yep changing careers can be hard at first and you may have to take a bit of a pay cut, but there are definitely opportunities for growth and plenty of vacancies.

 

 

Good luck!

