We are looking for a junior applicant who would like to start their career in the IT industry
The role of Junior IT Support Engineer / Helpdesk Support is an on-the-job training position where you will learn how to provide the essentials of IT services to our valued clients.
• West Auckland-based, full-time permanent
• Interested in Technology & IT
• Excellent communication skills and good presentation
• Customer Focused
• Basic troubleshooting skills and ability to work in a team environment
• We are looking for a can-do attitude and a quick learner
• Able to prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
• A Team Player
• Attention to detail and good time management.
• Full Driver's License required
Applicants must also have a valid work visa for NZ
Please apply from the listing link below
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/jobs/it/systems-engineers/auckland/rodney/full-time/listing/3968115388?bof=a98sPL70
Listing #: 3968115388