Tough one this.

I can only give you my perspective as some one who reads CVs and conducts interviews.

If I saw a gap with no mention of anything I might ask about it. Especially if it was a long gap (month or two I wouldnt worry about). So if you're prepared to put you were caring for a sick family member or dealing with an illness I can tell you I'd be glad you put it on the CV. Dont need detail, just "here's why there's an employment gap"

I personally wouldnt ask about further about it either. Depending on the length of time I might ask how you prepared yourself to get back into the workforce or re-skill (really depends on the skill set and duration). If, on the other hand, you are asked my advice would be to cut it off quickly. Say what you're prepared to say and thats it. E.g: "I was recovering from a severe illness." No need to say anymore. There are laws that protect you here - so dont feel you have to disclose anything you're not comfortable disclosing.