davidcole: So do these have the advantage that if anyone with an iphone will see an airtag it will report it, rather than something like a tile, where only the users of tile will report a found tile? Ok I was wondering the point of it, but if any iphone anywhere will find your lost tag, I can see a benefit now. As the bigger the pool of people reporting your tags/tiles the more likely they are to be found.

Yep that's essentially it, it's how many devices a service would likely be used by in the case that something does go missing.

Tile/Samsung Track/Other trackers are device agnostic but are reliant on other people who have the app.

Apple Tags will have the advantage of it being incorporated to the iOS ecosystem, but the "disadvantage" (which is also their huge/main advantage) is that it'll only be for the Apple/iOS user base. It will use the "Find My" network features on the iOS devices, I'm not too familiar with this and if every iOS device has this turned on as default though.

EDIT: Looks like it seems it's on as default, but you can opt if you want. I highly doubt many people would do that though, so yeah, the 1b+ users of iOS will be the biggest plus for this service.