gnfb

2171 posts

Uber Geek


#284518 27-Apr-2021 15:00
Maybe a bit early to get this sort of info but here goes!

 

Do you reckon they would be reasonably effective as a tracker in ones airport luggage?

 

Would they work if left in the car as a tracker?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2698776 27-Apr-2021 15:08
"Would they work if left in the car as a tracker?"

 

My understanding is that if another iPhone user was driving the car (other than user the AirTag was linked to) then their iPhone would eventually alert them that a AirTag not linked to them was tracking them and direct them to it.

 

I have no idea how long it will be before the user is alerted, will need to wait until released for real world tests.

venomio
172 posts

Master Geek


  #2698780 27-Apr-2021 15:21
Isn't this the same as Tile, except it's Apple branded (and also integrated with iOS)?
You still need to be within Bluetooth range to be able to actively track it, and then mark something as lost and hopefully someone in the wider iPhone community comes by it with their device.

alasta
5740 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2698781 27-Apr-2021 15:23
As others have pointed out the main thing to remember is that these are for locating lost items, and not an anti-theft tool. There is no point in putting one in your car, bearing in mind that you won't ever 'lose' your car because your iPhone should already be logging the location of your car every time you get out. 

 

I think I might get a couple; one for my keyring and maybe one for my backpack although the latter probably isn't small enough to misplace. I'm really struggling to think of anything else I would put them on. 



gnfb

2171 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698786 27-Apr-2021 15:32
Thanks for feedback

 

I just orderded a pack of them after checking with apple that  can give one to my daughter to use with her iphone.

 

I also noticed that aliexpress already have a selection of the key fobs for $3-20 NZD I doubt they are a great quality but I guess if they break you can track them ;)

 

If I tie one to my iPhone will the universe implode?




Is an English Man living in New Zealand. Not a writer, an Observer he says. Graham is a seasoned 'traveler" with his sometimes arrogant, but honest opinion on life. He loves the Internet!.

 

gnfb on trademe

MaxineN
1046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2698794 27-Apr-2021 15:42
Those AirTags could also be used as a very expensive adult version of hide and seek or lolly scramble.

 

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2698795 27-Apr-2021 15:43
So do these have the advantage that if anyone with an iphone will see an airtag it will report it, rather than something like a tile, where only the users of tile will report a found tile?

 

Ok I was wondering the point of it, but if any iphone anywhere will find your lost tag, I can see a benefit now.   As the bigger the pool of people reporting your tags/tiles the more likely they are to be found.

 

 

 

 

 

 




wellygary
6693 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698808 27-Apr-2021 15:53
davidcole:

 

Ok I was wondering the point of it, but if any iphone anywhere will find your lost tag, I can see a benefit now.   As the bigger the pool of people reporting your tags/tiles the more likely they are to be found.

 

 

Yip, that's the kicker,

 

A billion ios devices moving around the world that may pass your lost item, and will alert the network (and subsequently you) that your lost item has been spotted....



venomio
172 posts

Master Geek


  #2698811 27-Apr-2021 15:55
davidcole:

 

So do these have the advantage that if anyone with an iphone will see an airtag it will report it, rather than something like a tile, where only the users of tile will report a found tile?

 

Ok I was wondering the point of it, but if any iphone anywhere will find your lost tag, I can see a benefit now.   As the bigger the pool of people reporting your tags/tiles the more likely they are to be found.

 

 

Yep that's essentially it, it's how many devices a service would likely be used by in the case that something does go missing.

 

Tile/Samsung Track/Other trackers are device agnostic but are reliant on other people who have the app.

 

Apple Tags will have the advantage of it being incorporated to the iOS ecosystem, but the "disadvantage" (which is also their huge/main advantage) is that it'll only be for the Apple/iOS user base. It will use the "Find My" network features on the iOS devices, I'm not too familiar with this and if every iOS device has this turned on as default though.

 

EDIT: Looks like it seems it's on as default, but you can opt if you want. I highly doubt many people would do that though, so yeah, the 1b+ users of iOS will be the biggest plus for this service.

esawers
473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698825 27-Apr-2021 16:07
I ordered 4

Plan to put one on the dog
One on the keys
One on my husbands wallet
And maybe one on my sons school laptop bag



Had also thought about putting one in the caravan, which mostly sits in the driveway but it seems they are often stolen. I was told it won’t start beeping for 3 days?

davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2698831 27-Apr-2021 16:10
esawers: I ordered 4

Plan to put one on the dog
One on the keys
One on my husbands wallet
And maybe one on my sons school laptop bag



Had also thought about putting one in the caravan, which mostly sits in the driveway but it seems they are often stolen. I was told it won’t start beeping for 3 days?

 

Caravan you'd be better with a GSM/3g/Celphone tracker wouldn't you.




esawers
473 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2698832 27-Apr-2021 16:11
davidcole:

esawers: I ordered 4

Plan to put one on the dog
One on the keys
One on my husbands wallet
And maybe one on my sons school laptop bag



Had also thought about putting one in the caravan, which mostly sits in the driveway but it seems they are often stolen. I was told it won’t start beeping for 3 days?


Caravan you'd be better with a GSM/3g/Celphone tracker wouldn't you.



Probably but the advantage of the airtags is the battery life..

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2698835 27-Apr-2021 16:13
alasta:

 

There is no point in putting one in your car, bearing in mind that you won't ever 'lose' your car because your iPhone should already be logging the location of your car every time you get out.

 

 

Although, in theory the AirTag would be far more accurate – I briefly "lost" my car in a huge carpark (SKYCITY in Auckland) a few weeks ago and spent 15–20 minutes searching for it. Apple Maps knew the rough location of my car, but didn't do any altitude/height stuff, so it was kind of useless in that instance.

 

I think an AirTag would have told me it was 12m above etc. (and therefore on a different floor).

davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2698847 27-Apr-2021 16:14
esawers:

Probably but the advantage of the airtags is the battery life..

 

I assume the caravan is a, powered generally, b, has a battery?

 

 




venomio
172 posts

Master Geek


  #2698849 27-Apr-2021 16:16
Benjip:

 

Although, in theory the AirTag would be far more accurate – I briefly "lost" my car in a huge carpark (SKYCITY in Auckland) a few weeks ago and spent 15–20 minutes searching for it. Apple Maps knew the rough location of my car, but didn't do any altitude/height stuff, so it was kind of useless in that instance.

 

I think an AirTag would have told me it was 12m above etc. (and therefore on a different floor).

 

 

That should work in your use-case as long as the bluetooth connection can reach your phone from wherever the car is, and that you have an iPhone 11 or newer.

wellygary
6693 posts

Uber Geek


  #2698860 27-Apr-2021 16:31
venomio:

 

Benjip:

 

Although, in theory the AirTag would be far more accurate – I briefly "lost" my car in a huge carpark (SKYCITY in Auckland) a few weeks ago and spent 15–20 minutes searching for it. Apple Maps knew the rough location of my car, but didn't do any altitude/height stuff, so it was kind of useless in that instance.

 

I think an AirTag would have told me it was 12m above etc. (and therefore on a different floor).

 

 

That should work in your use-case as long as the bluetooth connection can reach your phone from wherever the car is, and that you have an iPhone 11 or newer.

 

 

Yeah, Its the Apple signature "upsell" nudge.... you don't get the fancy "your bag is three steps to your left" unless you have a 11 or newer iPhone... 

