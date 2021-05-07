Geektastic

I have my personal number on the esim in my 11 Plus and a new number on the physical sim.

I have read lots of support articles about using two numbers but cannot quite work out if I can do what I want to do and if I can, how,

I want to go to job A using one number for the time I am at work doing that and have all calls to the other number go to voicemail without ringing etc. then switch it the other way round.

That sounds like a logical use of two numbers but I cannot locate a straightforward single button sort of way to do it. Can anyone suggest one?