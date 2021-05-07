Geektastic

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple iOS and devices
Using dual sim
#284646 7-May-2021 07:48
I have my personal number on the esim in my 11 Plus and a new number on the physical sim.

 

I have read lots of support articles about using two numbers but cannot quite work out if I can do what I want to do and if I can, how,

 

 

 

I want to go to job A using one number for the time I am at work doing that and have all calls to the other number go to voicemail without ringing etc. then switch it the other way round.

 

 

 

That sounds like a logical use of two numbers but I cannot locate a straightforward single button sort of way to do it. Can anyone suggest one?





jonherries
  #2707128 13-May-2021 18:54
I’m interested in this and intrigued byt the complexity. It looks like on the Apple website:

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/HT209044#two-numbers

toward the bottom, the “manage cellular settings” bit looks like you can turn them on and off?

I currently have a physical Spark sim, but was thinking, Spark esim with 2degrees physical one?

Jon

