Hemi88

#285961 27-May-2021 22:56
Is anyone else having problems with Apple right now When I check account it won’t connect if I try a couple times it will then it won’t

Hemi88

  #2714504 28-May-2021 12:39
Still seem to have the same problems today if I open the music app and go to the browse tap and click on one of the new albums the cover will show up but no track list will and when they do show up it’s random if they play, same thing with the atv app and App Store I changed the dns to googles this morning and it was working as it should so I changed it back to automatic dns so I guess it would be sparks default dns and it works intermittently I turned modem off and on again last night it’s still Random if it works

Benjip
  #2714526 28-May-2021 13:36
See what happens when you're on mobile data rather than Wi-Fi?

 

If it works on mobile, then the issue is with your Wi-Fi network.

 

It it doesn't work on mobile, then the issue is with your device or account.

Hemi88

  #2714529 28-May-2021 13:44
@Benjip seems to work with mobile data, it will work on wifi if I change dns so don’t know if there’s a problem with sparks modem default dns



Benjip
  #2714530 28-May-2021 13:45
I'd recommend you phone Spark and ask them to check at their end, you might be right that it's Spark's DNS causing the issue.

Hemi88

  #2714533 28-May-2021 13:49
Will try that everything else works on internet it just seems to randomly work and not work with Apple app stores

littleheaven
  #2720060 7-Jun-2021 01:46
My sister and I are both having the same issue. We can’t connect to the iTunes Store, view our payment details in Settings or check for iOS updates on our iPads or iPhones. On my PC, I can’t load Apple’s support pages. On cellular data everything is fine. We’re both with Spark but both using a non-Spark modem (Asus RT-AC68U). Changing to a different DNS manually in network settings on my iPad seems to have fixed it. I also think it has something to do with Spark’s DNS.




Hemi88

  #2720062 7-Jun-2021 01:58
@littleheaven have a look at the spark forum on here Apple services topic there is quite a lot of us having this problem changing the dns does seem to fix it so something is going on with spark, message @cbrpilot and let them know you are also having problems



FineWine
  #2720067 7-Jun-2021 07:40
Check out this forum: Apple services (TV+, Music) issues on Spark Broadband?




littleheaven
  #2720091 7-Jun-2021 10:21
Thanks, heading over there now.




