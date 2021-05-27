See what happens when you're on mobile data rather than Wi-Fi?
If it works on mobile, then the issue is with your Wi-Fi network.
It it doesn't work on mobile, then the issue is with your device or account.
I'd recommend you phone Spark and ask them to check at their end, you might be right that it's Spark's DNS causing the issue.
My sister and I are both having the same issue. We can’t connect to the iTunes Store, view our payment details in Settings or check for iOS updates on our iPads or iPhones. On my PC, I can’t load Apple’s support pages. On cellular data everything is fine. We’re both with Spark but both using a non-Spark modem (Asus RT-AC68U). Changing to a different DNS manually in network settings on my iPad seems to have fixed it. I also think it has something to do with Spark’s DNS.
Check out this forum: Apple services (TV+, Music) issues on Spark Broadband?
Thanks, heading over there now.
