There is no reason to upgrade to the iPhone 13 or the Mini. The only real upgrade is the Pro and the Pro Max.

Also no AOD and missed opportunity to go above 60hz on the 13 and the mini?

Very much solidifies that the iPhone 12 will be my daily driver for a lot longer and also will probably be my last iPhone? I don't know I'm not impressed with this announcement.

edit: Also lightning. Can say that I think Apple hates it's users and USB-C.