Just switched from Spotify to Apple Music but it doesn’t work with my Amazon Echo Gen 2.
Amazon support person told me it doesn’t work in NZ.
Do you concur?
Any suggestions?
Odd. The website just says you need an Echo device. Doesn’t specify what gen.
oooh, interested in this. Was contemplating a similar move. But my issue was google speakers. Reading teh apple site, it says just go into google home and allow apple music. But not such entry for me. Perhaps Alexa is the same. not enabled for our region and the apple site is too useless to show actual country specifics.
Contemplating the same, but my Bose speaker is holding me back as it doesn't support Apple Music.
SheriffNZ:
Contemplating the same, but my Bose speaker is holding me back as it doesn't support Apple Music.
airplay?
It is available in New Zealand. Have you followed the instructions step-by-step? Play Apple Music with Alexa - Apple Support (NZ)
davidcole:
SheriffNZ:
Contemplating the same, but my Bose speaker is holding me back as it doesn't support Apple Music.
airplay?
Yeah, that works but it doesn't connect directly like Spotify does. Using Airplay isn't as convenient.
SheriffNZ:
Yeah, that works but it doesn't connect directly like Spotify does. Using Airplay isn't as convenient.
as much as I’d like to move off Spotify, that’s one of its biggest drawcards is Spotify connect. Set something playing and then just let it go. No need to manage it.
freitasm:
It is available in New Zealand. Have you followed the instructions step-by-step? Play Apple Music with Alexa - Apple Support (NZ)
davidcole:
oooh, interested in this. Was contemplating a similar move. But my issue was google speakers. Reading teh apple site, it says just go into google home and allow apple music. But not such entry for me. Perhaps Alexa is the same. not enabled for our region and the apple site is too useless to show actual country specifics.
I have same issues with google and Amazon echo can’t e airplay or connect directly to echo or google hub. I can airplay tomorrow the Bose soundbar though
freitasm:
It is available in New Zealand. Have you followed the instructions step-by-step? Play Apple Music with Alexa - Apple Support (NZ)
ascroft: Weird - works fine for me across all my echos.
Can be done.
Every so often I need to reconnect my Apple Music account in the Alexa skill as they force this - suspect Apple requires it.
freitasm: Not Airplay but Apple Music skill. Check the links posted.