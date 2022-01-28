Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesApple Music and Alexa
cloughie

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#293535 28-Jan-2022 13:47
Send private message

Just switched from Spotify to Apple Music but it doesn’t work with my Amazon Echo Gen 2.

Amazon support person told me it doesn’t work in NZ.

Do you concur?

Any suggestions?

Create new topic
Wakrak
972 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2857717 28-Jan-2022 13:53
Send private message

Odd. The website just says you need an Echo device. Doesn’t specify what gen.

 

https://support.apple.com/en-nz/HT209250 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
cloughie

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2857725 28-Jan-2022 14:03
Send private message

Have you got it working in NZ?

davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2857747 28-Jan-2022 14:34
Send private message

oooh, interested in this.  Was contemplating a similar move.  But my issue was google speakers.  Reading teh apple site, it says just go into google home and allow apple music.  But not such entry for me.   Perhaps Alexa is the same.   not enabled for our region and the apple site is too useless to show actual country specifics.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 



SheriffNZ
581 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2857774 28-Jan-2022 15:27
Send private message

Contemplating the same, but my Bose speaker is holding me back as it doesn't support Apple Music.

davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2857873 28-Jan-2022 16:34
Send private message

SheriffNZ:

 

Contemplating the same, but my Bose speaker is holding me back as it doesn't support Apple Music.

 

 

airplay?




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74102 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2857877 28-Jan-2022 16:38
Send private message

It is available in New Zealand. Have you followed the instructions step-by-step? Play Apple Music with Alexa - Apple Support (NZ)




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

SheriffNZ
581 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2857882 28-Jan-2022 16:43
Send private message

davidcole:

 

SheriffNZ:

 

Contemplating the same, but my Bose speaker is holding me back as it doesn't support Apple Music.

 

 

airplay?

 

 

Yeah, that works but it doesn't connect directly like Spotify does. Using Airplay isn't as convenient. 



davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2857895 28-Jan-2022 17:15
Send private message

SheriffNZ:

 

Yeah, that works but it doesn't connect directly like Spotify does. Using Airplay isn't as convenient. 

 

 

as much as I’d like to move off Spotify, that’s one of its biggest drawcards is Spotify connect.  Set something playing and then just let it go.   No need to manage it. 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

cloughie

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2857925 28-Jan-2022 18:33
Send private message

freitasm:

It is available in New Zealand. Have you followed the instructions step-by-step? Play Apple Music with Alexa - Apple Support (NZ)



Yes to the letter.

All it lets me do is say “Alexa play Apple Music. “

Then some random song starts.

So, no, it doesn’t work as it says on the tin in NZ at all.

Stu1
1086 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2857955 28-Jan-2022 20:09
Send private message

davidcole:

 

oooh, interested in this.  Was contemplating a similar move.  But my issue was google speakers.  Reading teh apple site, it says just go into google home and allow apple music.  But not such entry for me.   Perhaps Alexa is the same.   not enabled for our region and the apple site is too useless to show actual country specifics.

 

 

I have same issues with google and Amazon echo can’t e airplay or connect directly to echo or google hub. I can airplay tomorrow the Bose soundbar though

ascroft
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2858032 29-Jan-2022 05:37
Send private message

Weird - works fine for me across all my echos.

Can be done.

Every so often I need to reconnect my Apple Music account in the Alexa skill as they force this - suspect Apple requires it.

Mark




Mark Ascroft

jackyleunght2002
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2858035 29-Jan-2022 07:11
Send private message

freitasm:

It is available in New Zealand. Have you followed the instructions step-by-step? Play Apple Music with Alexa - Apple Support (NZ)



It works for me too

Stu1
1086 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2858044 29-Jan-2022 07:43
Send private message

ascroft: Weird - works fine for me across all my echos.

Can be done.

Every so often I need to reconnect my Apple Music account in the Alexa skill as they force this - suspect Apple requires it.

Mark


How do you do airplay? My echo doesn’t come up as an option ?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74102 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2858063 29-Jan-2022 08:52
Send private message

Not Airplay but Apple Music skill. Check the links posted.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stu1
1086 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2858145 29-Jan-2022 14:02
Send private message

freitasm: Not Airplay but Apple Music skill. Check the links posted.


Have that working was hoping could of done airplay as well thanks for the links

Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 