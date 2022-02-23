Every time I click a NZ number on a website where they've included +64 my iPhone refuses to dial it and I get a "number unobtainable" sort of double beep tone.
How do I stop that? No iPhone I had before has done it.
That particular one has a random "(0)" in the middle of it which probably doesn't help!
i get the same on android when calling +64063069933, the phone removes the brackets.
if you take the leading 0 out it works fine
AFIK the leading zero of national numbers is not required (valid?) for international numbers. This is universal I think as the single leading zero indicates a national number and double zero an international number both of which will be stripped off before routing once that selection has been made.
not a iPhone issue
Geektastic: https://www.tirohanaestate.com/restaurant/book-a-table/
They have screwed up their website and need to fix it. They have combined both the international and national standards into one convoluted mess.
Should either be +646xxxxxx or 06xxxxxxx not a mishmash of both. No wonder the phone can't dial it as it's not a valid number.
That is indeed possibly the reason. Frustratingly, I can't seem to edit numbers in the dialler screen on an iPhone - I have to paste the number into (say) Notes, edit it, copy it again and paste it back into the dialler.
Just allowing the cursor to come up so I can edit the line in the dialler would be a whole lot easier...
Basically it's a (very) outdated way of displaying a phone number on a web site designed to save a bit of space and kind of make it easier for international callers to figure out the number.
However since the inception of the smart phone 10 years ago, all numbers should be in a standard (i.e. linkable) format. If you get in contact with them, tell them to get their web designer to fix it.
This is basically a hangover from how regional dialing codes are handled in the UK. Rather than having codes expressed as eg "1752" and then having to dial a 0 to start a long-distance call, the code is "01752". And for some reason, telling the UK populace that +44 means UK and you can replace that with a zero if you're in UK was too hard, so they adopted the bastardized +44(0) format, which has now crept into NZ.
I recall being in a UK ship in the US, and a lot of our crew were too dumb to realise that "01144" wasn't the number to dial off the ship, it was the number to dial UK; made ordering takeaways really hard. And others didn't realise that you needed to put a "1" in front of a US dial code to get anywhere
@Geektastic You know you can type the number on the dial keypad yourself? :P
Let's ignore the actual problem and do a workaround, rather than pursuing improvements.
I can but then I may as well use a phone book and a landline with a 70's Trimphone....