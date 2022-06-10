ok so we have an older iPad bought new about 2014?

I installed Chrome on it back then and it has worked fine since, but recently some websites (mainly accommodation websites) haven't worked properly - e.g. you click on a link to bring up a list of available rooms at a motel / hotel and it comes up blank. or you go into a website and you get a message saying 'Your browser is not supported / out of date' and has a list of browsers to download (one of them being chrome)

anyway I tried unsuccessfully to try and 'update' Chrome, but it wouldn't or couldn't update for some reason

so then I had a stroke of Genius (or a blonde moment - depending how you look at it) and deleted google chrome completely, then went to re-install it..... it wouldn't come up in the app store, so I went online and it said you need iOS 14 or later? looked at the settings on the iPad and it said 11.06 or something (I'm at work at the moment - iPad is at home)

there are no updates available for the iPad according to the settings

Safari is ok, but I much prefer chrome... does anyone know how I can get Chrome back onto the iPad?

any help would be appreciated thanks