DeepBlueSky

Question on iPhone Battery
#299149 15-Aug-2022 16:01
Hi Team,

 

Was gifted an iPhone 11 128GB had the previous owner unlock it, smashed screen wont take any touch input, otherwise great condition not even a scratch.  Its worthwhile getting the screen replaced so booking in this week.

 

My question is it worth getting a new battery, I used the Coconut Battery app to see the battery condition comes back that the battery health is between 92% and 90% reason for the two values was while charging it said around 92% when fully charged it said 90%.

 

I don't know what the accuracy of the Coconut Battery app.

 

As always any help is appreciated.

 

 

  #2954931 15-Aug-2022 16:02
I would not replace it

