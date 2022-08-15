DeepBlueSky

Hi Team,

Was gifted an iPhone 11 128GB had the previous owner unlock it, smashed screen wont take any touch input, otherwise great condition not even a scratch. Its worthwhile getting the screen replaced so booking in this week.

My question is it worth getting a new battery, I used the Coconut Battery app to see the battery condition comes back that the battery health is between 92% and 90% reason for the two values was while charging it said around 92% when fully charged it said 90%.

I don't know what the accuracy of the Coconut Battery app.

As always any help is appreciated.