While this isn't new news as it has been a long time in the making, I see that the EU has now passed the law overnight requiring all mobile phones to use a USB-C data/charging port commencing from 2024.

https://9to5mac.com/2022/10/04/usb-c-iphone-3/

I guess what remains to be seen is how Apple will respond.

They could:

Move to USB-C globally for all markets

Produce an EU specific SKU with USB-C while maintaining the lightning port in other markets

Remove ports altogether and move to wireless charging exclusively

My guess is on the first opion but then the question is when. They could do it with the iPhone 15 to be released in Sept '23 but they could also get away with it waiting until the iPhone 17 to be released in Sept '24