I could not decide whether this belonged here since the watch is in effect a phone or under wearables where it did not seem very Apple focussed.

Anyway...

I got my Ultra from Spark a week ago and I am very pleased with it. I have big enough wrists to wear it without it looking a bit comic so that helps.

The larger screen and the quality of the display are noticeable improvements over my Series 6. I am not any kind of athlete although I cycle recreationally, walk recreationally and if I ever go on holiday anywhere with warm water again (!!) I am qualified to dive.

For me, I like not having to think so much about the watch - Ti is tough stuff as is sapphire crystal so I finally feel I can just wear the watch and let life happen.

All we need now is for them to apply the same design ideas to the phones - making phones out of glass is a ridiculous idea. The body should be all metal and the screen sapphire. OK the sapphire might be asking too much, but quit making the backs out of glass for heavens sake.

I have made and received calls on the watch and aside from feeling like a child playing at being Dick Tracy the quality is good. Visibility outdoors is excellent and battery life is running circa 4 days per charge which is not the week I would like it to be but is better than the single day the Series 6 offered for sure.

I want a decent Titanium bracelet for it - ideally with a proper wetsuit extension so hopefully someone will bring one out soon. The Ocean Band is not nice - very sweaty. I have my Apple leather magnet strap on it at the moment which is probably the best watch strap I have ever owned. It fits fine although the grooves in the watch case where the strap slides in are ever so slightly wider than the strap which is annoying.

Overall I recommend the Ultra unless you have very small wrists!