iOS 16.1 launches on October 24. With the promise of Wifi calling on Spark, this is the only update I have actively been looking forward to.
Mixed feedback online is making me hesitant. Sounds like a lot of bugs persist in RC. Might give it a week or two.
Nate001:
Mixed feedback online is making me hesitant. Sounds like a lot of bugs persist in RC. Might give it a week or two.
I'm literally still on iOS 15.7 because I've heard lots of reports of battery draining in 16.
WolfChop:
I've heard lots of reports of battery draining in 16.
With every single update there are always reports of battery drain. With any operating system there are often clean-up, maintenance and other tasks that have to happen after an update that can take a little bit of time and can impact battery.
I can safely say that I have not personally noticed any additional battery drain. Update away...
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi | Tessie
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.