iOS 16.1 Launch October 24
Dulouz

#302038 24-Oct-2022 14:05
iOS 16.1 launches on October 24. With the promise of Wifi calling on Spark, this is the only update I have actively been looking forward to.




Amanon

Nate001
  #2987340 24-Oct-2022 15:59
Mixed feedback online is making me hesitant. Sounds like a lot of bugs persist in RC. Might give it a week or two.

WolfChop
  #2987365 24-Oct-2022 17:47
Nate001:

 

Mixed feedback online is making me hesitant. Sounds like a lot of bugs persist in RC. Might give it a week or two.

 

 

I'm literally still on iOS 15.7 because I've heard lots of reports of battery draining in 16.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2987366 24-Oct-2022 18:05
WolfChop:

 

I've heard lots of reports of battery draining in 16.

 

With every single update there are always reports of battery drain. With any operating system there are often clean-up, maintenance and other tasks that have to happen after an update that can take a little bit of time and can impact battery.

 

I can safely say that I have not personally noticed any additional battery drain. Update away...




Michael Murphy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation or subscribing.

