Hi GZ,
I've never worried about any form of extra "care" with my past Apple devices (Laptops, phones, watch etc) but with the recent purchase of an iPhone 14 Pro, I'm considering going for it mainly for the peace-of-mind of the (much) cheaper repairs if the front/rear glass is broken - See pic below for price difference 😬
Avoiding the rear glass breakage potential was the reason for my previous phone being an iPhone 7.
Has anyone here got first-hand experience (good or bad) of going through an iPhone repair which was covered by AppleCare+ ?
Are there really true benefits for opting for it vs a standard contents insurance claim? Is $350 AppleCare+ worth the cost for two years of coverage?