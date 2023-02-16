Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
bendud

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

#303534 16-Feb-2023 18:42
Send private message quote this post

I hope this is ok with the site T&Cs - can't see an obvious problem but mods remove if an issue please.

 

My son dropped his iPhone XS crossing the road - the display cable has gone awry by the looks of it, solid white/green line from top to bottom of screen. Otherwise no breaks and still functions you just can't see about a third of the screen. Touch still works upon the screen as does face recognition.

 

I pulled out the spare iPhone 7 that I brought back from the UK and switched the SIM over - to find the UK phone is carrier locked. There's no clue as to which carrier though. As a 7 it will be years old and fully paid off so if I can work out which network maybe they can unlock it - but it won't have their SIM in to send the unlock to. It's probably my nieces, she would have given it to my sister, who would have passed it on to my mum, the chances of an official fix seem low!

 

I can see the IMEI easy enough. 

 

So two questions: 1) any way of unlocking an iPhone 7 from the IMEI alone?

 

2) repair wise, the XS doesn't look easy to get in to and the waterproof seals will go if I do. But if it's just a loose cable, maybe that's a cheap fix. Or do I go to somewhere for a more expensive repair (Dunedin based)? It was a GZ bargain ($300, thanks GZ!) so I wasn't planning on a big investment.

 

Also, having sold my old unlocked iPhone 7 cheaply on here to someone in a similar situation I'm hoping karma might help ;-)

 

cheers

 

b

konfusd
168 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3037912 16-Feb-2023 20:01
Send private message quote this post

I can get you one step closer with #1 😊

If you PM me the IMEI, I can look it up in an Apple service tool to check which carrier it’s locked to. From there it should be easy to request them to unlock it… but it does depend on a carrier’s individual policies and processes.

The unlock is done in Apple’s activation system, so you won’t need the UK SIM - the unlock on the device end will actually need your NZ SIM.




I work in the Corporate/Government space for Vodafone NZ, but I know at least a little bit about a lot of things we do. I volunteer my time on here, and all opinions expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of my employer.

bendud

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3037914 16-Feb-2023 20:10
Send private message quote this post

Great, thanks - YHM

 

b

bendud

179 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3037923 16-Feb-2023 20:38
Send private message quote this post

Worked a treat - many thanks konfusd

 

b

